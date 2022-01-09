Home / India News / Breaking News: Parts of Delhi, NCR to see light rains for next 2 hrs, says IMD
Breaking News: Parts of Delhi, NCR to see light rains for next 2 hrs, says IMD

  Breaking news updates January 9, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 09, 2022 08:02 AM IST
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 09, 2022 08:02 AM IST

    US condemns attack on Sikh man at JFK Airport last week

    The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) of the US Department of State condemned the attack on a Sikh cab driver at the JFK International Airport. 

    “We are deeply disturbed by reports of an attack on a Sikh cab driver at J.F.K. airport, captured on video last week. Our diversity makes the U.S. stronger, & we condemn any form of hate-based violence,” the SCA tweeted.

    “We all have a responsibility to hold perpetrators of hate crimes accountable for their actions, no matter where such crimes occur,” it said. 

  • Jan 09, 2022 07:31 AM IST

    WATCH | Rain lashes some parts of Delhi

    Some parts of Delhi witnessed a rainfall during the early morning hours of Sunday. 

    “Light intensity rain/drizzle to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-East Delhi, NewDelhi… during the next 2 hours,” the India Meteorological Department said. 

  • Jan 09, 2022 06:53 AM IST

    Delhi's air quality improves to ‘satisfactory’ level, AQI at 90

    The air quality in Delhi improved to 'Satisfactory' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 90, reports ANI citing data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

Topics
breaking news
india news

Omicron now driving 3rd Covid wave; Delhi, Mumbai see over 20,000 cases

Delhi and Mumbai reported more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. In the national capital, 20,181 people tested positive for the disease on Saturday, with the daily positivity rate being recorded at 19.60 per cent.
Maharashtra reported 41,434 new Covid-19 cases and Delhi reported 20,181 new cases on Saturday.(HT Photo)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news
india news

Breaking News: Parts of Delhi, NCR to see light rains for next 2 hrs, says IMD 

  Breaking news updates January 9, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 09, 2022 07:33 AM IST
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Devotees can visit city gurdwaras on Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh

  • Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the authorities allowed religious places to remain open in Delhi but without visitors.
A view of the Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Gurugram that manages five gurdwaras in the city.(PTI)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 04:04 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news
india news

Two held for killing 2 taxi drivers in 5 hours

  • On the morning of January 7, the three allegedly murdered two cab drivers in Anand Parbat and Bharat Nagar after booking rides with these cabs.
Police have recovered three cellphones that they stole from the victims. (AFP)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 04:00 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 09, 2022
