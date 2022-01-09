Breaking News: Parts of Delhi, NCR to see light rains for next 2 hrs, says IMD
- Breaking news updates January 9, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 09, 2022 08:02 AM IST
US condemns attack on Sikh man at JFK Airport last week
The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) of the US Department of State condemned the attack on a Sikh cab driver at the JFK International Airport.
“We are deeply disturbed by reports of an attack on a Sikh cab driver at J.F.K. airport, captured on video last week. Our diversity makes the U.S. stronger, & we condemn any form of hate-based violence,” the SCA tweeted.
“We all have a responsibility to hold perpetrators of hate crimes accountable for their actions, no matter where such crimes occur,” it said.
-
Jan 09, 2022 07:31 AM IST
WATCH | Rain lashes some parts of Delhi
Some parts of Delhi witnessed a rainfall during the early morning hours of Sunday.
“Light intensity rain/drizzle to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-East Delhi, NewDelhi… during the next 2 hours,” the India Meteorological Department said.
-
Jan 09, 2022 06:53 AM IST
Delhi's air quality improves to ‘satisfactory’ level, AQI at 90
The air quality in Delhi improved to 'Satisfactory' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 90, reports ANI citing data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.
Get our daily newsletter
Omicron now driving 3rd Covid wave; Delhi, Mumbai see over 20,000 cases
Breaking News: Parts of Delhi, NCR to see light rains for next 2 hrs, says IMD
- Breaking news updates January 9, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Devotees can visit city gurdwaras on Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh
- Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the authorities allowed religious places to remain open in Delhi but without visitors.
Two held for killing 2 taxi drivers in 5 hours
- On the morning of January 7, the three allegedly murdered two cab drivers in Anand Parbat and Bharat Nagar after booking rides with these cabs.