Health ministry excludes photo, name of PM Modi from vaccine certificates in 5 poll-bound states

The Union health ministry has applied filters on the Co-WIN platform to exclude Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo from the vaccine certificates to be issued in the five poll-bound states. This came as the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on Saturday in the five states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab following the Election Commission of India's announcement.

People familiar with the development said necessary filters were applied on Saturday night itself to exclude the name as well as the photo of Modi from vaccination certificates.

The poll panel addressed the media on Saturday and announced the dates for assembly elections due in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. The elections will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The Model Code of Conduct for governments, candidates and political parties comes into force immediately after the poll schedule is announced by the Election Commission and stays in effect till the elections are completed.

“Health Ministry will apply necessary filters on CoWIN platform to exclude picture of prime minister from COVID-19 certificates being given to people in five poll-bound states because of model code of conduct coming into force,” people aware of the matter said.

A similar step was taken by the health ministry in March 2021 ahead of polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry as suggested by the commission following complaints raised by some political parties.