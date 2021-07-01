Home / India News / Breaking news: US science agency expected to probe Florida building collapse
Breaking news: US science agency expected to probe Florida building collapse

  Breaking News Updates July 1, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:05 AM IST

  • JUL 01, 2021 06:05 AM IST

    China celebrates centenary of Communist Party at Tiananmen Square

    Celebrations in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's ruling Communist Party kicked off on Thursday morning with a flyby of fighter jets and helicopters at Tiananmen Square in the centre of the capital.

  • JUL 01, 2021 05:43 AM IST

    Members of European Parliament write to EU leaders, highlight growing 'repression' in Hong Kong

    On the occasion of the first anniversary of Hong Kong's national security law, members of the European Parliament wrote a joint letter to top EU leaders, demanding action against the Chinese authorities for the imposition of a legislation law that "destroyed" the 'One country, two systems'.

  • JUL 01, 2021 05:27 AM IST

    US science agency expected to open probe of Florida building collapse

    The US National Institute of Standards and Technology is expected to announce soon that it will open an investigation into the collapse last week of a building in Surfside, Florida, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

breaking news india news
Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 85 new cases of Covid-19 and 120 recoveries in the last 24 hours(ANI Photo)
india news

Jharkhand relaxes Covid-19 lockdown curbs from today: Check fresh guidelines

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:04 AM IST
  • This is the eighth time that the Covid-19-related restrictive measures, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, have been extended.
The bench has not made any comment on inclusion of Covid-19 under the national insurance scheme.(Reuters file photo)
india news

SC refrains from directing Centre to include Covid cover under insurance scheme

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Even as it directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to frame a scheme to pay ex-gratia for families of those who died due to Covid-19, the top court did not opine on whether the Centre should consider including the coronavirus pandemic for risk insurance coverage against natural disasters in the country.
The SBI is the only authorised bank to issue electoral bonds.(File photo)
india news

10-day sale of 17th tranche of electoral bonds begins today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The opposition parties have criticised electoral bonds, calling the route of funding as "opaque". But both the Supreme Court and the Election Commission okayed their sale ahead of assembly elections in 5 states in April-May.
India on Wednesday reported 45,951 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours.(PTI Photo)
india news

These states have extended Covid-19 lockdown from today: Check list here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 05:46 AM IST
  • The West Bengal government has extended the Covid-induced restrictions all across the state till July 15. However, additional relaxations have been given.
Story Saved
