Home / India News / Breaking news: Haiti tells US, UN to send troops to stabilize country
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking news: Haiti tells US, UN to send troops to stabilize country

Breaking News Updates July 10, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 06:45 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update?


Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.


Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 10, 2021 06:45 AM IST

    Schools, colleges set to reopen in these states with drop in Covid-19 cases

    As coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases begun to witness a declining trend in India, preparations are on to reopen schools and colleges across different states. Read more

  • JUL 10, 2021 05:59 AM IST

    Haiti tells US, UN to send troops to stabilize country

    After Haiti President Jovenel Moise was found assassinated at his private residence on July 7, the government has now asked the United States and the United Nations to send troops to secure the country's ports, airport and other strategic sites, a minister told news agency AFP on Friday.


    "We thought that the mercenaries could destroy some infrastructure to create chaos in the country. During a conversation with the US Secretary of State and the UN we made this request," elections minister Mathias Pierre said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has announced the additional package under Covid-19 relief. (HT Photo/Arabinda Mahapatra)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has announced the additional package under Covid-19 relief. (HT Photo/Arabinda Mahapatra)
india news

Odisha hikes MGNREGA workers' wage, announces 532 cr package

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 07:24 AM IST
The MGNREGS package for daily wage workers in Odisha comes on the heels of a 1,690 crore package announced for landless farmers, construction workers, particularly vulnerable tribal groups, SC/ST students and physically handicapped students last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tourists wander around the ridge area of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh state on July 6, 2021. (AFP file photo)
Tourists wander around the ridge area of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh state on July 6, 2021. (AFP file photo)
india news

Covid-19 not over yet, appeal to tourists to follow norms: Himachal CM

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Underlining the fact that it is crucial to save the tourism industry, the Himachal Pradesh chief minister said on Friday that he held a virtual meeting with district officials and ordered them to monitor and regulate crowds, adding the Covid-19 disease pandemic is not over yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union health ministry said earlier this week on Wednesday that 'variants of concern' of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were detected in as many as 174 districts across 35 states and Union territories. (Representational Image)
The Union health ministry said earlier this week on Wednesday that 'variants of concern' of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were detected in as many as 174 districts across 35 states and Union territories. (Representational Image)
india news

Tripura sent 151 samples for testing. More than half are positive for Delta plus

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 06:54 AM IST
As many as 90 samples of the total 151 that Chhattisgarh sent for genome sequencing turned out positive for the Delta plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which scientists say may drive a potential third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Travelers are required to make online booking of their accommodation in Mussoorie after getting negative reports of RT-PCR tests. Those without a Covid-19 negative report would be denied entry. (Photo via Creative Commons)
Travelers are required to make online booking of their accommodation in Mussoorie after getting negative reports of RT-PCR tests. Those without a Covid-19 negative report would be denied entry. (Photo via Creative Commons)
india news

Covid-19 negative report must for tourists flocking to Mussoorie

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 06:52 AM IST
The decision by Dehradun administration comes a day after video of hundreds of unruly travelers without masks and zero regard for Covid-19 protocol crowding Kempty Falls emerged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.