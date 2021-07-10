Breaking news: Haiti tells US, UN to send troops to stabilize country
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update?
Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 10, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Schools, colleges set to reopen in these states with drop in Covid-19 cases
As coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases begun to witness a declining trend in India, preparations are on to reopen schools and colleges across different states. Read more
-
JUL 10, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Haiti tells US, UN to send troops to stabilize country
After Haiti President Jovenel Moise was found assassinated at his private residence on July 7, the government has now asked the United States and the United Nations to send troops to secure the country's ports, airport and other strategic sites, a minister told news agency AFP on Friday.
"We thought that the mercenaries could destroy some infrastructure to create chaos in the country. During a conversation with the US Secretary of State and the UN we made this request," elections minister Mathias Pierre said.