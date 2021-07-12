Home / India News / Breaking news: Cuba witnesses protests over lack of freedom, economy
Live

Breaking news: Cuba witnesses protests over lack of freedom, economy

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 05:49 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 12, 2021 05:37 AM IST

    Cuba witnesses protests over lack of freedom, economy

    On Sunday, scores of Cubans took to the streets in various parts of the country to protest against the lack of freedom and worsening economic conditions.

    In the city of San Antonio de los Banos, just outside Havana province, hundreds of people defied a heavy police presence to air their complaints, reported CNN.

The chariots of the Hindu deities Balabhadra, Subhadra and Jagannath at the Gundicha temple during the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Odisha.(Hindustan Times)
The chariots of the Hindu deities Balabhadra, Subhadra and Jagannath at the Gundicha temple during the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Odisha.(Hindustan Times)
india news

Puri to hold devotee-less Rath Yatra today: Check all details here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 06:05 AM IST
  • Rath Yatra is a festival associated with Lord Jagannath held at Puri annually in the state of Odisha.
ATS personnel carry explosives recovered after arresting two accused allegedly linked with Al-Qaeda module, in Lucknow on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
ATS personnel carry explosives recovered after arresting two accused allegedly linked with Al-Qaeda module, in Lucknow on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Arrested Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists were planning to use human bombs: UP Police

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told reporters that Minhaz Ahmed and Maseeruddin - both residents of Lucknow - were planning to unleash terror activities before Independence Day.
A farmhand prepares to sow rice saplings at a flooded paddy field. (HT FILE)
A farmhand prepares to sow rice saplings at a flooded paddy field. (HT FILE)
india news

Section of rice exporters to get a 6-month breather on pesticide inspection

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 05:35 AM IST
  • The inspection was to be made mandatory for other European countries, but it was deferred due to Covid-19 pandemic.
