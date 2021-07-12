Covid-19: Delhi’s Janpath market to remain closed until further orders

TDelhi’s bustling Janpath market will remain closed until further orders for flouting Covid-19 norms and violating the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, the government said on Monday.

“The Director (Enforcement), NDMC and SHO, Connaught Place are hereby directed to enforce the order with immediate effect and submit a compliance report. This is issued with the approval of district magistrate, chairman, DDMA, New Delhi district,” a government order read.

Authorities have launched a crackdown and closed several prominent market places in the national capital over the gross violation of Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

For the past several days, scores of people have thronged markets in Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Karol Bagh etc, stoking fears of a massive spread of the Covid-19 disease in Delhi and bringing back the horrifying pandemic situation in April this year.

As per the unlock rules of the government, markets are allowed to function from 10am to 8pm.

Prior to the order to shut down Janpath market, the Delhi government ordered the closure of a part of the Sadar Bazar, from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road till Tuesday.

“The market area from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar, Delhi, is hereby restricted to open with effect from 10:00 pm on 10 July 2021 to 13 July, 2021, 10:00 pm or further orders, whichever is earlier,” an official order read.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 53 new Covid-19 cases and three more related fatalities, taking the caseload and death toll to 1,435,083 and 25,015 respectively. The active cases have declined to 743 while 1,409,325 have recovered so far.







