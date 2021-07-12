Puri to hold devotee-less Rath Yatra today: Check all details here

Puri in Odisha is set to hold the second deovtee-less Rath Yatra on Monday due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The Jagannath Temple administration has said that the yatra will be organised in strict adherence to Covid safety protocols. According to the Administrator of Puri Jagannath Temple, Ajaya Jena, only those servitors who test negative for Covid-19 would be allowed to participate in pulling of the chariots, reports news agency PTI.

"Like last year this year also Rath Yatra will be held without devotees on July 12, 2021, as per the order of the Supreme Court and SOP issued by the Odisha Government. No devotees were allowed to participate in Rath Yatra. Chariot pullers who test RT-PCR negative and have been fully vaccinated will be permitted to attend the yatra. Around 1,000 officials excluding police personnel will be deployed," Jena said.

As per the Administrator, 3,000 'sevayat' (servitors) and 1,000 temple officials will be allowed to perform all rituals and RT-PCR tests are going on at four places at Puri since July 8.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected several pleas seeking direction to conduct Rath Yatra across Odisha and not only in Puri Jagannath temple, as permitted by the Odisha state government in its order earlier.

"This year more people died, and last year, lesser number of people died," the three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana observed.

The Odisha state government had permitted the Rath Yatra only in Puri Jagannath temple with strict Covid-19 restrictions and protocols.

Puri is currently under a 48-hour curfew, which came into force on Sunday. According to the district administration's order, the restrictions will remain in place from 8pm on Sunday to 8pm on July 13. The Odisha government has sealed all entry points to Puri and restrictions have been imposed to keep devotees at bay in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rath Yatra is a festival associated with Lord Jagannath held at Puri annually in the state of Odisha. The celebrations for Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra began in Puri on Friday with the 'Naba Jauban Darshan' of the sibling deities, during which they are worshipped after spending 14 days in 'Anasara Ghara' or quarantine. The Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra - during the 'Naba Jouban Darshan' reappeared after spending 14 days in the 'Aasara Ghara'.