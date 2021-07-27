Breaking News: Death toll rises to 192 in Maharashtra
JUL 27, 2021 05:50 AM IST
Maharashtra rains: Death toll rises to 192, Ajit Pawar tours flood-hit villages
The death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 192 on Monday after the recovery of 28 more bodies, most of them in Raigad, the state government said, while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar toured flood-hit villages in Sangli district and said a decision on providing financial relief will be taken in a couple of days. As many as 48 persons were injured in these incidents and 25 still missing, while so far, 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the flood and rain-affected affected areas and moved to safer places, the government said in a statement in Mumbai.
Breaking News: Death toll rises to 192 in Maharashtra
