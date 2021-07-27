Home / India News / Breaking News: Death toll rises to 192 in Maharashtra
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking News: Death toll rises to 192 in Maharashtra

Breaking News Updates July 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 05:52 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 27, 2021 05:50 AM IST

    Maharashtra rains: Death toll rises to 192, Ajit Pawar tours flood-hit villages

    The death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 192 on Monday after the recovery of 28 more bodies, most of them in Raigad, the state government said, while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar toured flood-hit villages in Sangli district and said a decision on providing financial relief will be taken in a couple of days. As many as 48 persons were injured in these incidents and 25 still missing, while so far, 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the flood and rain-affected affected areas and moved to safer places, the government said in a statement in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news

Breaking News: Death toll rises to 192 in Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 05:52 AM IST
Breaking News Updates July 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
Raj Kundra and 10 others have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the creation of porn films and publishing them through mobile apps.(File Photo)
Raj Kundra and 10 others have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the creation of porn films and publishing them through mobile apps.(File Photo)
india news

Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe police custody ends today in alleged pornography case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 05:28 AM IST
  • Maharashtra's anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said on Thursday that it has received four emails alleging that Kundra even bribed Mumbai Police officials with 25 lakh to avoid arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of BS Yediyurappa.(ANI)
File photo of BS Yediyurappa.(ANI)
india news

Why BSY matters for the BJP in Karnataka?

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 04:24 AM IST
  • In the 2013 assembly elections, the BJP realised the hard way that it cannot take Lingayat support for granted if Yediyurappa is not on board
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Plea against DMK, AIADMK leaders’ win: HC issues notice to EC, 3 candidates

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Chennai: Hearing a batch of petitions filed challenging victories of leaders in the Tamil Nadu assembly election held on April 6, the Madras high court on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of India and three candidates —S Duraimurugan, minister for water resources and two AIADMK leaders— former health minister C Vijayabhaskar and S Jayakumar from Perundurai constituency
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.