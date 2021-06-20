Home / India News / Breaking news: Maharashtra records 9,361 fresh Covid-19 cases
Breaking news: Maharashtra records 9,361 fresh Covid-19 cases

Breaking News Updates June 20, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:16 PM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 20, 2021 07:23 PM IST

    Record 12.56 lakh people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Andhra

    Andhra Pradesh achieved a unique feat on Sunday, vaccinating over 12.56 lakh people under the Mega Covid vaccination drive that the health authorities hope could be a record in any one province in the world. In the process, the state also crossed the one crore mark in the administration of the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

  • JUN 20, 2021 06:35 PM IST

    ‘Undertook broad consultations’: India’s response to UN on IT rules

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undertook broad consultations in 2018 with various stakeholders before finalising the new Information Technology Rules, the government said in reply to concerns raised by the UN Special Rapporteurs. Read More

  • JUN 20, 2021 04:40 PM IST

    Haryana govt extends Covid-19 restrictions for another week

  • JUN 20, 2021 04:34 PM IST

    Delhi reports 124 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

    Delhi reported 124 new Covid cases and 7 deaths over the last 24 hours. The number of active cases now stands at 2,091 and the death toll has increased to 24,914. The positivity rate has improved to 0.17%.

  • JUN 20, 2021 03:12 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh inoculates record number of beneficiaries

    Andhra Pradesh on Sunday inoculated 902,308 beneficiaries against the Covid-19 disease till 2pm, the highest ever since the beginning of the vaccination drive in the state. Officials told news agency PTI they are that the number could touch 1.2 million by the end of the drive at 6pm.

  • JUN 20, 2021 03:01 PM IST

    Odisha aims to vaccinate 300,000 people daily beginning Monday

    Odisha health department targets to administer 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines daily beginning Monday with the aim to cover 30.9 million eligible residents in the shortest possible time, officials said Read more

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:54 PM IST

    Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till June 28

    The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till June 28 with further relaxations, news agency ANI reported.

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:41 PM IST

    PM Modi congratulates Iran's new prez Ebrahim Raisi on poll win

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Iran's newly elected president Ebrahim Raisi on his election victory. "Congratulations to His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran," Modi tweeted. Read more

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:01 PM IST

    Delhi relaxes Covid curbs; Bars, public parks, gardens to reopen

    The Department of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday further relaxed the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions by allowing bars, public parks and gardens to reopen. Read more

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:32 PM IST

    Earthquake of 2.1 magnitude jolts Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area

    The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Sunday that an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter scale hit the Punjabi Bagh area in the national capital at 12.02 pm

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:26 PM IST

    LJP's Chirag Paswan holds meeting with party leaders in Delhi

    Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan is currently holding a meeting with party leaders in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. The meeting comes amid Paswan's battle with his uncle Pashupati Paras for control over the LJP.

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:00 PM IST

    Argentina reports first case of Mucormycosis

    Argentina on Saturday reported its first case of Mucormycosis, also knows as black fungus, the country's health ministry said.


    "The Ministry of Health of the Nation informs that the first notification was received by the National Health Surveillance System of a case of mucormycosis, known as "black fungus," associated with a patient from Formosa who had Covid-19," the ministry said.


    According to news agency ANI, the patient is a 47-year-old woman who has a history of high blood pressure and type II diabetes.

  • JUN 20, 2021 11:30 AM IST

    'Punjab wants change': AAP says Delhi CM Kejriwal will visit Amritsar on Monday

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Sunday that its national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Punjab’s Amritsar city on Monday. This will be his second visit to Punjab this year, where assembly elections are due in 2022. Read more

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:43 AM IST

    Over 291 million vaccines given to states/UTs so far, says Centre

    The Centre said on Sunday that over 291 million vaccine doses against the Covid-19 disease have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) till now through the free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:20 AM IST

    Renowned Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra dies due to post-Covid complications

    Renowned Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for post Covid-19 complications, news agency ANI reported.

  • JUN 20, 2021 10:16 AM IST

    Maximum temperature in Delhi to to settle at 37 degree Celsius

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle at around 37 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature was at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:54 AM IST

    Covid-19 in India: States with highest and lowest number of active cases

    The number of daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been coming down in India in the last few weeks. From a peak of 4 lakh cases in a day, the nationwide tally has dropped to around 60,000. Read more

  • JUN 20, 2021 09:14 AM IST

    India's daily Covid-19 tally drops below 60,000-mark with 58,419 new cases

    India's daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) dropped below the 60,000-mark on Sunday after 58,419 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 29,881,965, according to the Union health ministry. Sunday's cases are the lowest since March 30 this year, when 56,211 people were detected Covid-19 positive. Read more

  • JUN 20, 2021 08:48 AM IST

    Former AIADMK minister arrested for allegedly raping a Malaysian woman: Tamil Nadu Police

    The Tamil Nadu Police told news agency ANI on Sunday that former AIADMK minister M Manikandan was arrested in Bengaluru by the Chennai City Police for allegedly raping a Malaysian woman. "He was evading arrest after Madras High Court had refused him anticipatory bail," the Tamil Nadu Police added. Read more

  • JUN 20, 2021 08:40 AM IST

    Fresh hike in fuel prices pushes petrol to 97.22 per litre in Delhi; Patna rates near 100-mark

    Delhi and Patna saw an increase in their petrol prices on Sunday due to a fresh hike in fuel prices. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at 97.22 per litre while in Patna, it is being sold at 99.28 per litre. Read more

  • JUN 20, 2021 08:15 AM IST

    Truck driver crashes into South Florida Pride parade; mayor says 1 killed

    A pickup truck driver slammed into spectators Saturday evening at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, and an official said one person was killed and another seriously injured. Read more

  • JUN 20, 2021 08:05 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR to receive rainfall today, says IMD

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that thunderstorm along with light to moderate rains will take place over isolated places of South, East, Northeast Delhi during the next two hours. Read more

  • JUN 20, 2021 07:31 AM IST

    Emirates to resume flights connecting India, 2 other nations to Dubai from June 23: Report

    Dubai based airline Emirates is set to resume flights connecting India, South Africa and Nigeria to Dubai from June 23, news agency ANI reported quoting Gulf news.

  • JUN 20, 2021 07:00 AM IST

    Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude occurred today in Arunachal Pradesh

    Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude occurred today around 01:02:07 IST in NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh: National Center for Seismology.

  • JUN 20, 2021 06:54 AM IST

    China reports 23 new Covid-19 cases versus 30 the day before

    China reported 23 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the mainland for June 19, down from 30 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

  • JUN 20, 2021 06:47 AM IST

    Third pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million Covid deaths

    Brazil on Saturday became the second country after the United States to surpass 500,000 Covid-19 deaths as the South American giant grapples with a third wave of the pandemic.

  • JUN 20, 2021 06:44 AM IST

    19-year-old arrested for killing four family members in WB's Malda

    The West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested a 19-year old for allegedly killing four members of his family and burying them in a godown in his residential compound in West Bengal's Malda district.

  • JUN 20, 2021 06:33 AM IST

    Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude occurred in Manipur

    Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude occurred at 01:22 hours in NW of Shirui village, Manipur: National Center for Seismology.

  • JUN 20, 2021 06:18 AM IST

    Cuba encouraged by early trials of homegrown Covid-19 vaccine

    Cuba's Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62% efficacy with just two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said on Saturday, citing preliminary data from late phase trials.

  • JUN 20, 2021 06:10 AM IST

    US student missing in Russia found dead

    A US student who was studying in Russia was found dead early Saturday morning, according to Russia's Investigative Committee, reported American media.

  • JUN 20, 2021 05:36 AM IST

    Brazil's Covid-19 death toll tops 500,000

    Over 500,000 people in Brazil have died from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, informed Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga on Saturday.

  • JUN 20, 2021 05:27 AM IST

    Hyderabad Metro to operate from 7 am to 9 pm from June 21

    With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in Telangana, the Hyderabad Metro Rail will operate from 7 am to 9 pm from June 21 onwards.

  • JUN 20, 2021 05:19 AM IST

    94 new cases take Nagaland's Covid-19 tally to 24,191

    Nagaland on Saturday reported 94 new Covid-19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 24,191, a health department official said.

  • JUN 20, 2021 05:13 AM IST

    China Astronauts enter Space station, says report

    Three astronauts have entered the space station that China is developing as they begin a three-month mission there, state-backed broadcaster CGTN reported.

