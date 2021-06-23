Home / India News / Breaking news updates: Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pakistan
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking news updates: Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pakistan

  • Breaking News Updates June 23, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:45 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 23, 2021 07:45 AM IST

    US VP Kamala Harris casts vote to confirm Kiran Ahuja as OPM head


    US Vice President Kamala Harris has cast her tie-breaking vote in the divided Senate to confirm the nomination of Indian-American Kiran Ahuja as Office of Personnel Management head. The OPM is a federal agency responsible to manage more than two million civil servants of the United States.

  • JUN 23, 2021 07:18 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pakistan

  • JUN 23, 2021 07:02 AM IST

    Thailand reports new daily record of 51 Covid-19 deaths

    Thailand reported on Wednesday a new daily record of 51 Covid-19 fatalities, bringing total deaths to 1,744 since the pandemic started last year.

  • JUN 23, 2021 06:59 AM IST

    Mizoram reported 4,124 total active cases of Covid-19

    Mizoram reported 4,124 total active cases of Covid-19, 103 recoveries and 1 death, yesterday.

    Total cases in the state at 17,979 and recovery rate at 76.59%.

  • JUN 23, 2021 06:50 AM IST

    Hunger, drought, disease: UN climate report reveals dire health threats

    Hunger, drought and disease will afflict tens of millions more people within decades, according to a draft UN assessment that lays bare the dire human health consequences of a warming planet.

  • JUN 23, 2021 06:35 AM IST

    China reports 24 new Covid-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

    China on Wednesday reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 22, compared with 25 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

  • JUN 23, 2021 06:10 AM IST

    Covid-19 alert issued for Australia-New Zealand flights

    Passengers on two flights between Australia and New Zealand have been ordered to immediately isolate and undergo Covid-19 testing after authorities traced a traveller who tested positive in Sydney after visiting Wellington.

  • JUN 23, 2021 05:54 AM IST

    Kerala govt moots helpline for dowry harassment after woman tortured to death by husband

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised a 24-hour helpline to report any dowry harassment case in view of a suspected case of suicide by a 24-year-old woman from Kollam district, after being allegedly tortured for dowry by her husband.

  • JUN 23, 2021 05:43 AM IST

    Swedish court upholds ban on tech giant Huawei

    A Swedish court has upheld a ban on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies selling 5G equipment in the country, following Stockholm's decision to bar the company in October last year.

  • JUN 23, 2021 05:22 AM IST

    India e-commerce rules cast cloud over Amazon, Walmart and local rivals

    New Indian e-commerce rules will raise costs for all online retailers but particularly Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart as they may have to review their business structures, senior industry sources told Reuters.

  • JUN 23, 2021 05:12 AM IST

    Lawmaker from Imran Khan's party questions own govt's federal budget

    Major (Retd.) Tahir Sadiq, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), raised questions on his own government's federal budget, asking how will the ruling party overcome the 3 trillion deficit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news coronavirus coronavirus news coronavirus vaccine
Representative Image (PTI)
Representative Image (PTI)
india news

MP accused of 'slowing down' Covid vaccine drive to achieve record high

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:44 AM IST
On June 21, a record high of more than 1.6 million vaccine doses were administered in Madhya Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2020, between June and October, 15 elephant deaths were reported in Chhattisgarh in separate incidents. (via REUTERS/Representative)
In 2020, between June and October, 15 elephant deaths were reported in Chhattisgarh in separate incidents. (via REUTERS/Representative)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Elephant found dead in Raigarh district

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:22 AM IST
North Chhattisgarh is home to around 240 wild elephants, which roam in the coal rich forest lands in Surguja and nearby regions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

Reforms under Aatmanirbhar Bharat improved ease of living, writes PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 06:07 AM IST
In a blog post on LinkedIn, Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained how the four reforms helped the poor, the vulnerable and the middle class.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India and Pakistan had in February agreed to a strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors.
India and Pakistan had in February agreed to a strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors.
india news

Pak using drones to infiltrate weapons, drugs to disturb internal peace: Rawat

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 06:04 AM IST
  • Speaking on theaterisation of forces, General Bipin Rawat said that the process is going on well and it is making satisfactory progress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Black fungus can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma, as per the Union health ministry.(Sakib Ali/HindustanTimes)
Black fungus can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma, as per the Union health ministry.(Sakib Ali/HindustanTimes)
india news

Indore hospital reports 49 cases of black fungus in 40 days

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 05:53 AM IST
  • Black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The remarks were made by Pawankumar Badhe, first Secretary, Indian Permanent Mission in Geneva at the 47th Session of UNHRC.(ANI File Photo)
The remarks were made by Pawankumar Badhe, first Secretary, Indian Permanent Mission in Geneva at the 47th Session of UNHRC.(ANI File Photo)
india news

Pakistan providing pension to terrorists, must be held accountable: India

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 05:48 AM IST
The remarks came after Khalil Hashmi, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva, tried to raise the Kashmir issue at the interactive dialogue on the annual report of the high commissioner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delta Plus might be the reason behind the spike in cases in the country in recent months.(PTI File Photo)
Delta Plus might be the reason behind the spike in cases in the country in recent months.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Govt says Delta Plus a variant of concern, identifies 3 characteristics

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 05:29 AM IST
The delta Plus variant of coronavirus has been found in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. The chief secretaries of the three states have been given a three-point advisory by the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sleuths are still trying to unlock the sophisticated mobile phone and the laptop seized from the Chinese national who was arrested on June 12.(Representative image)
The sleuths are still trying to unlock the sophisticated mobile phone and the laptop seized from the Chinese national who was arrested on June 12.(Representative image)
india news

Arrested intruder says China trying to hack defence ministry websites: Official

PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 05:22 AM IST
A couple of aerospace companies are also among the targets of the agencies, an STF officer told PTI on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
india news

Breaking news updates: Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pakistan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates June 23, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
Police also said that a supplementary charge sheet will be filed in the case soon, along with sanctions from the authorities concerned to prosecute Ansal.(Representational image)
Police also said that a supplementary charge sheet will be filed in the case soon, along with sanctions from the authorities concerned to prosecute Ansal.(Representational image)
india news

Uphaar case: Police file fresh charge sheet

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 02:59 AM IST
In its eight-page charge sheet filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma, the police said that Ansal misled the authorities on oath that he has not been convicted in any criminal proceedings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rana is wanted in India for his involvement in the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attack.(PTI)
Rana is wanted in India for his involvement in the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attack.(PTI)
india news

Extradition plea of 26/11 accused Tahawwur rana to be held in US tomorrow

PTI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 02:43 AM IST
Officials from India are believed to have arrived in the US for the proceedings that will take place in Los Angeles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In less than a week, two Supreme Court judges hailing from Kolkata have now withdrawn themselves from two politically sensitive cases involving the state government.(Reuters)
In less than a week, two Supreme Court judges hailing from Kolkata have now withdrawn themselves from two politically sensitive cases involving the state government.(Reuters)
india news

Now, SC judge recuses from hearing pleas in Narada case

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 02:11 AM IST
On June 18, justice Indira Banerjee expressed “personal difficulties” in taking up a clutch of petitions related to post-poll violence in the state. Judges are not obligated to give reasons while opting out of hearing cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan.(HT Photo )
Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan.(HT Photo )
india news

‘BJP’s silence hurts me; have faith in PM’: Chirag Paswan

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:59 AM IST
"And their (BJP’s) silence hurts me. I still have faith in my Prime Minister. I did expect that he will intervene and mediate and try to solve the problem," LJP leader Chirag Paswan said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly woman reacts as a health worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)
An elderly woman reacts as a health worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)
india news

Fully vaccinated elderly can restart activities in restricted manner: Govt

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:34 AM IST
"In general, if fully vaccinated, and taking necessary precautions, people can lead normal lives. However, people have to be careful that they don’t visit crowded areas, maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and observe hand hygiene," said Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.(HT File Photo)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.(HT File Photo)
india news

‘Won’t settle for statehood, Art 370 must be restored’: Mehbooba Mufti

By Harinder Baweja, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:15 AM IST
"The Gupkar alliance was set up to fight for the restoration of Article 370. We will continue this fight," PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.