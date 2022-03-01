Home / India News / Breaking news: United States to expel 12 Russian diplomats for espionage
Breaking news: United States to expel 12 Russian diplomats for espionage

Updated on Mar 01, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 01, 2022 06:30 AM IST

    United States to expel 12 Russian diplomats for espionage 

    The United States has announced that it will expel 12 members of the Russian Mission at the United Nations. The Joe Biden administration accused these members of being “intelligence operatives” engaged in espionage.

Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking news updates March 1 2022

india news

