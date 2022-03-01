Live
Breaking news: United States to expel 12 Russian diplomats for espionage
Breaking news updates March 1, 2022:
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Mar 01, 2022 06:30 AM IST
United States to expel 12 Russian diplomats for espionage
The United States has announced that it will expel 12 members of the Russian Mission at the United Nations. The Joe Biden administration accused these members of being “intelligence operatives” engaged in espionage.
Published on Mar 01, 2022 06:30 AM IST
After cow dung, Chhattisgarh government to buy cattle urine from farmers
Chhattisgarh chief minister’s advisor Pradeep Sharma said cattle urine will be bought from farmers on the model of cow dung procurement started by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel
Published on Mar 01, 2022 02:18 AM IST
Telangana budget session to begin without governor address
A CMO spokesman said the state cabinet to be chaired by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be held at his camp office Pragati Bhavan at 5pm on March 6 to approve the state budget.
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 05:31 AM IST
Srinivas Rao Apparasu
Police exhume body of Bengal student activist Anis Khan for second autopsy
- Khan’s killing, allegedly by men who were dressed like the state’s civic police volunteers and policemen, sparked fierce protests across Bengal by student groups and Opposition parties, prompting chief minister Mamata Banerjee to set up a special investigation team (SIT).
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 05:32 AM IST
Police hunt for rape accused TRS leader
The TRS on Monday announced that Khan was expelled from the primary membership of the party for his alleged sexual assault on the minor girl.
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Jharkhand boat tragedy: Six more bodies found, toll rises to 14
Jharkhand boat tragedy: Chief minister Hemant Soren, during the day, announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident. The toll rose to 14 on Monday.
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Ranchi
Key Opposition leaders share stage at CM Stalin’s book launch in Tamil Nadu
- Stalin said in his speech that the Constitution needs to be amended to give states more rights.
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 05:30 AM IST
AIADMK protests over ex-minister’s arrest
The Chennai police had arrested Jayakumar on February 21 on charges of assaulting and disrobing a DMK worker during the polls.
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:08 AM IST
Telugu students shudder with fear over reports of Nuclear attack in Ukraine
It is not the sub-zero temperature, but the fear of a nuclear attack by the Russian troops, that is sending chills down the spines of Telugu students taking shelters in the bunkers in war-torn Ukraine
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 12:07 AM IST
Key Oppn leaders share stage with Stalin at event
The release of the autobiography of Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin, by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Chennai turned into another opportunity to attempt to forge a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (of the CPI), RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in attendance -- although West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao gave the event a miss
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:04 AM IST
Putin alone can give assurance for safety of Indians, says Ukraine envoy
Brushing aside reports of mistreatment and discrimination against Indians trying to flee the war-torn country, Ukraine envoy Igor Polikha emphasised the need for discipline and calm at border check points to ensure the orderly exit of all foreigners.
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 05:28 AM IST
India to dispatch aid for Ukraine, bolsters its evacuation efforts
The situation on the ground continues to be “complex and fluid”, though Indian authorities were able to accelerate the evacuation process since Sunday, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a special media briefing.
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 04:32 AM IST
Karnataka: Gadkari lays foundation for five highways
The five projects are: Belagavi-Sankeshwar bypass, Sankeshwar bypass up to Maharashtra border, Chorla-Jamboki-Belagavi, Vijayapura-Muragundi (NH 548B) and Siddapura-Vijayapura (NH 561A).
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Belagavi