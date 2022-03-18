Breaking news: South Korea to end Covid-19 curbs despite record spike in cases

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 18, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Taliban suspends operations of insurance companies in Afghanistan
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has suspended operations of insurance companies in the war-torn country until further notice, a report by Khaama Press said.
According to an official letter sent to insurance companies, the Taliban said that the spirit of insurance is under discussion in the Science Academy of Afghanistan to decide whether (insurance) is against Islamic practices or not.
Mar 18, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Srinagar: 15 arrested for pelting stones at security forces post-encounter
Fifteen people have been arrested for pelting stones at security forcesafter an encounter in Srinagar in which three militants were killed.
"A large unruly mob assembled from adjacent areas of Shankerpora Wanabal carrying 'lathies' and stones in their hands and pelted stones on the deployed staff. In order to disperse the mob smoke shells had to be used," the Srinagar Police said in a statement on Thursday.
Mar 18, 2022 06:03 AM IST
South Korea to end Covid-19 curbs despite record spike in cases
South Korea will end all restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 despite a record spike in daily infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), South Korea leads the world in newly reported cases in the last seven days.
Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, universities and colleges will now offer 4-year undergraduate degrees with multiple exit and entry options. Several universities, including JNU and Delhi University, have already decided to adopt these programmes from this year.
Villagers believe that the Goddess does not like noise and colours and if anyone tries to celebrate the festival, they suffer due to the curse of the Goddess. Since that time, the villagers from these three villages do not celebrate Holi.
In a parallel development, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Asansol in Bengal’s West Burdwan district on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant in the same case against TMC’s former youth front leader and businessman Vinay Mishra who renounced his Indian citizenship in December 2020 and became a citizen of Vanuatu.
The petition, filed by Khurshidurehman S Rehman, sought registration of a criminal case against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly failing to fulfil the promises made by then party president Amit Shah during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Former president Rahul Gandhi opened a line of communication with the G23, or the rebel group of senior leaders, for the first time in many months on Thursday when he invited former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his residence for talks.
The pandemic numbers in India, however, appear to be clearly defying the global trend for now – the seven-day average new Covid-19 cases in the country is currently the lowest in over 22 months, according to HT’s dashboard.