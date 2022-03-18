Home / India News / Breaking news: South Korea to end Covid-19 curbs despite record spike in cases
Live

Breaking news: South Korea to end Covid-19 curbs despite record spike in cases

Breaking news updates March 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 18, 2022 06:57 AM IST

    Taliban suspends operations of insurance companies in Afghanistan

    The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has suspended operations of insurance companies in the war-torn country until further notice, a report by Khaama Press said. 

    According to an official letter sent to insurance companies, the Taliban said that the spirit of insurance is under discussion in the Science Academy of Afghanistan to decide whether (insurance) is against Islamic practices or not. 

  • Mar 18, 2022 06:18 AM IST

    Srinagar: 15 arrested for pelting stones at security forces post-encounter

    Fifteen people have been arrested for pelting stones at security forcesafter an encounter in Srinagar in which three militants were killed. 

    "A large unruly mob assembled from adjacent areas of Shankerpora Wanabal carrying 'lathies' and stones in their hands and pelted stones on the deployed staff. In order to disperse the mob smoke shells had to be used," the Srinagar Police said in a statement on Thursday. 

  • Mar 18, 2022 06:03 AM IST

    South Korea to end Covid-19 curbs despite record spike in cases

    South Korea will end all restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 despite a record spike in daily infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), South Korea leads the world in newly reported cases in the last seven days. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Yogi Adityanath, Ashok Gehlot, others ring in Holi. See pics, videos

Chief ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh also performed the pre-Holi rituals on Thursday night.
"This election showed that truth will always triumph," Yogi Adityanath said.(ANI)
"This election showed that truth will always triumph," Yogi Adityanath said.(ANI)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav
Close Story
india news

Breaking news: South Korea to end Covid-19 curbs despite record spike in cases

Breaking news updates March 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

UGC releases draft framework for 4-yr undergrad courses

  • Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, universities and colleges will now offer 4-year undergraduate degrees with multiple exit and entry options. Several universities, including JNU and Delhi University, have already decided to adopt these programmes from this year.
The four year UG programme is divided into eight semesters and students will require 160-176 credits for a degree with honours/research. (HT FILE)
The four year UG programme is divided into eight semesters and students will require 160-176 credits for a degree with honours/research. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 02:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

3 Uttarakhand villages that don’t celebrate Holi due to a curse by an ancient Goddess

Villagers believe that the Goddess does not like noise and colours and if anyone tries to celebrate the festival, they suffer due to the curse of the Goddess. Since that time, the villagers from these three villages do not celebrate Holi.
Kweeli village, one of three villages where the festival of Holi is not celebrated in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. (HT PHOTO.)
Kweeli village, one of three villages where the festival of Holi is not celebrated in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAjay Ramola
Close Story
india news

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

  • Eradication of corruption from Punjab was one of the key promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which traces its birth to the anti-corruption movement of social activist Anna Hazare.
Punjab's new chief minister Bhagwant Mann announces that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched on 23rd March, (ANI Photo)
Punjab's new chief minister Bhagwant Mann announces that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched on 23rd March, (ANI Photo)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/new Delhi
Close Story
india news

Offered to Bengal for 25 crore, didn’t buy it: Mamata on Pegasus spying software

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson did not specify which other states were approached and who came with the offer.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the Israeli Pegasus software used for snooping on mobile phones was offered to the Bengal government for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 crore around five years ago. (HT PHOTO.)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the Israeli Pegasus software used for snooping on mobile phones was offered to the Bengal government for 25 crore around five years ago. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

ED summons Abhishek Banerjee again for questioning in Bengal coal smuggling case

In a parallel development, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Asansol in Bengal’s West Burdwan district on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant in the same case against TMC’s former youth front leader and businessman Vinay Mishra who renounced his Indian citizenship in December 2020 and became a citizen of Vanuatu.
Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira had filed a petition before the Delhi high court last week, challenging the ED’s summons, but it was turned down. (HT PHOTO.)
Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira had filed a petition before the Delhi high court last week, challenging the ED’s summons, but it was turned down. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Hijab ban in classroom: Fresh plea in SC challenges HC verdict

The petition has been filed by one Sajeeda Begum, who had also sought to get herself impleaded as a party in the proceedings related to hijab ban before the high court .
A man walks past closed shops being run by Muslim people as they protest against Karnataka's high court decision to upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms, in Bangalore. (AFP)
A man walks past closed shops being run by Muslim people as they protest against Karnataka's high court decision to upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms, in Bangalore. (AFP)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Devanahalli tehsildar questions nationality of hijab-wearing girls

A Karnataka government official courted a controversy after his video — questioning hijab-wearing girls on their nationality — was shared on social media platforms on Thursday
Closed shops in Muslim dominated Shivajinagar area during Karnataka 'bandh' called by Ameer E Shariyat after Karnataka high court's order on hijab ban, in Bengaluru, Thursday. (PTI)
Closed shops in Muslim dominated Shivajinagar area during Karnataka 'bandh' called by Ameer E Shariyat after Karnataka high court's order on hijab ban, in Bengaluru, Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Copy Link
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Can’t penalise parties for unkept election promises: Allahabad high court

The petition, filed by Khurshidurehman S Rehman, sought registration of a criminal case against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly failing to fulfil the promises made by then party president Amit Shah during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
An Aligarh court had rejected the petition, filed under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (if a police authority does not perform their duty then a magistrate may order an investigation by a police officer) in October 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
An Aligarh court had rejected the petition, filed under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (if a police authority does not perform their duty then a magistrate may order an investigation by a police officer) in October 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Close Story
india news

Vaccine to stop killer CDV among lions in works

  • Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) is believed to be responsible for wiping out nearly one-third of the 3,000 lions in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, in early 1994.
The Gir forests are the only natural habitat of the Asiatic Lions in western India. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
The Gir forests are the only natural habitat of the Asiatic Lions in western India. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMaulik Pathak, Ahmedabad
Close Story
india news

Legal education needs full revamp: Supreme Court

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh flagged concerns over the quality of legal education, highlighting a spate of issues that, it said, plague the legal profession.
SC asks Bar Council of India to bring in a slew of reforms. (AFP)
SC asks Bar Council of India to bring in a slew of reforms. (AFP)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 01:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

‘Rebels’ huddle again as Congress brass reaches out

Former president Rahul Gandhi opened a line of communication with the G23, or the rebel group of senior leaders, for the first time in many months on Thursday when he invited former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his residence for talks.
Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kuldeep Sharma leave from the residence of party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, after the Congress G-23 leaders' meeting , in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kuldeep Sharma leave from the residence of party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, after the Congress G-23 leaders' meeting , in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

BJP to hold marathon meets over govt formation in four states where it won polls

The party retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa in the recently concluded assembly elections.
Several leaders and chief ministers of the four states have visited Delhi for discussions with observers over the past few days. (ANI)
Several leaders and chief ministers of the four states have visited Delhi for discussions with observers over the past few days. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 05:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

India Covid cases at 22-month low amid global surge

The pandemic numbers in India, however, appear to be clearly defying the global trend for now – the seven-day average new Covid-19 cases in the country is currently the lowest in over 22 months, according to HT’s dashboard.
Experts said that while cases are rising in several countries, including those that have already seen a previous Omicron surge in early 2022, the situation in India remains one of relative comfort. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Experts said that while cases are rising in several countries, including those that have already seen a previous Omicron surge in early 2022, the situation in India remains one of relative comfort. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByJamie Mullick, New Delhi:
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out