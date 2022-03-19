Home / India News / BREAKING: India sees nearly 18% decline in daily Covid cases
BREAKING: India sees nearly 18% decline in daily Covid cases

  Breaking news updates March 19, 2022:
Updated on Mar 19, 2022 09:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Get all the latest news, breaking news, live updates and top headlines top news of the hour from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 19, 2022 09:10 AM IST

    India sees nearly 18% decline in daily Covid cases with 2,075 new infections

    India reported 2,075 new Covid cases and 71 related deaths on Friday, according to health ministry data. This marks an almost 18% decline in infections from the previous day.

  • Mar 19, 2022 08:27 AM IST

    China reports first Covid deaths in more than one year

    China reported two Covid-19 deaths on Friday, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021. The Covid deaths, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring China's coronavirus death toll to 4,638.

  • Mar 19, 2022 07:36 AM IST

    Amit Shah to participate in 83rd Raising Day program of CRPF in Jammu

    Union home minister Amit Shah will participate in the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu at 9.30am.

  • Mar 19, 2022 06:53 AM IST

    Bolsonaro says Brazil ban on Telegram app 'inadmissible'

    Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has deemed the country's Supreme Court ban on popular messaging service Telegram as “inadmissible”, reported AFP. Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered internet providers and digital stores to block the app.

india news

Morning brief: China reports first Covid deaths since January 2021

  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am.
A worker wearing protective gear looks on as people wait to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a residential compound in Shanghai.(AFP)
A worker wearing protective gear looks on as people wait to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a residential compound in Shanghai.(AFP)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 08:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

'In touch with Indian leaders...': US on Russian oil purchase amid Ukraine war

Ukraine war- Earlier this week, Jen Psaki, during a similar briefing, had said: "Think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment. 
White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in this file photo. REUTERS/Leah Millis(REUTERS)
White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in this file photo. REUTERS/Leah Millis(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 08:49 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

'That his father abandoned Hindus?': BJP's jibe at Omar over Kashmir Files

Omar Abdullah said his father Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister when the migration of the Kashmiri Pandits began. Amit Malviya countered and said Farooq had resigned just a day before the genocide 'as if one a cue'. 
Omar Abdullah comes under BJP attack for criticising Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. (HT_PRINT)
Omar Abdullah comes under BJP attack for criticising Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. (HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 08:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

In Dalai Lama's 1st public appearance in 2 years, Nehru remembered

Before he began the teachings of the Jataka Tales, part of the sacred Buddist literature, Dalai Lama said he was "strong and healthy".
Dalai Lama is seen giving a speech in screengrab from a video tweeted by Tibet.net, the official account of the Central Tibetan Administration. (Twitter )
Dalai Lama is seen giving a speech in screengrab from a video tweeted by Tibet.net, the official account of the Central Tibetan Administration. (Twitter )
Updated on Mar 19, 2022 07:55 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

BREAKING: China reports first Covid deaths in more than one year

  Breaking news updates March 19, 2022:
Updated on Mar 19, 2022 09:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Indian pharma companies may replace Western manufacturers in Russia, says envoy

India has been under tremendous pressure to choose a side in the ongoing conflict as the West continues to impose harsher sanctions on Russia to punish it over the Ukraine invasion.
Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India.(ANI)
Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India.(ANI)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 06:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
india news

‘All not well in BJP,’ says Congress on delay in govt formation in Goa

The BJP hit back saying that the only reason they delayed was on account of the ongoing Holi festivities as they planned to have a ‘grand’ swearing-in ceremony.
Goa caretaker-CM Pramod Sawant with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary C T Ravi at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. (ANI PHOTO.)
Goa caretaker-CM Pramod Sawant with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary C T Ravi at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 11:45 PM IST
ByGerard de Souza
india news

In Kerala’s Kochi, four migrant workers die as land caves in

Initial reports suggested that safety measures were lacking at the construction site and Industry Minister P Rajeev said the contractors responsible will be booked.
Four migrant workers from West Bengal died after a landslide at a construction site in Kalamassery in Kochi on Friday. (HT PHOTO.)
Four migrant workers from West Bengal died after a landslide at a construction site in Kalamassery in Kochi on Friday. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 10:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Shah hands over appointment letters to kin of martyred J&K cops

Union home minister Amit Shah while interacting with the kin of slain security personnel said the entire nation is proud of the courage and commitment shown by these brave security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police
Union home minister Amit Shah hands over appointment letters to the kin of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who lost their lives fighting terrorists(Twitter/Amit Shah)
Union home minister Amit Shah hands over appointment letters to the kin of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who lost their lives fighting terrorists(Twitter/Amit Shah)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 10:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Amit Shah arrives in Jammu to chair security meet; review prep for Amarnath Yatra

This is the Union home minister’s second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in less than five months. He had visited the state for five days from October 23-27 last year.
Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday evening. He was received by Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and others. (HT PHOTO.)
Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday evening. He was received by Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and others. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 09:53 PM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
india news

Russia-Ukraine war: At UNSC, India again demands ban of biological weapons 

  India maintained its stand on the use of biological weapons and said that any matter relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed through consultations and cooperation.
India's deputy permanent representative R Ravindra speaks at the UNSC.(ANI)
India's deputy permanent representative R Ravindra speaks at the UNSC.(ANI)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 09:15 PM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
india news

Daily brief: Man offers to secure bail for Nawab Malik for 3 cr

  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm.
NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.(PTI)
NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.(PTI)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 08:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

No immediate question on Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

At his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said they also discussed how to prepare for the upcoming elections and how the Congress can put up a united fight.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 08:49 PM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
india news

Kuki People’s Alliance, which won 2 seats, pledges support to BJP in Manipur

The BJP, which won 32 seats in the Manipur elections, has already received support from the Janata Dal (United) and two of Manipur’s three Independent candidates
Kuki People's Alliance's (KPA) letter of support to Manipur governor implies that the BJP's pick for the chief minister will lead a government that has the backing of at least 42 of the state's 60 legislators.
Kuki People’s Alliance’s (KPA) letter of support to Manipur governor implies that the BJP’s pick for the chief minister will lead a government that has the backing of at least 42 of the state’s 60 legislators.
Published on Mar 18, 2022 07:01 PM IST
BySobhapati Samom
india news

Ukraine war: Indian embassy, shifted to Poland, says it continues to function

Russia-Ukraine war: In its latest advisory, issued on Friday, the embassy also provided contact details for those who wish to reach out for assistance.
A member of the Ukrainian military surveys an area next to a residential building hit by an intercepted missile, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of the Ukrainian military surveys an area next to a residential building hit by an intercepted missile, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Published on Mar 18, 2022 06:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
