Home / India News / Breaking: India records 1,761 new Covid cases, 127 deaths in last 24 hours
Breaking: India records 1,761 new Covid cases, 127 deaths in last 24 hours

  • Breaking news updates March 20, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 20, 2022 08:50 AM IST

    India records 1,761 new Covid cases, 127 deaths in last 24 hours

    India registered 1,761 new Covid cases on Saturday, the lowest single-day rise since April 2020, taking the overall infection tally to 43,007,841.

  • Mar 20, 2022 08:31 AM IST

    Japanese PM departs as two-day India visit concludes

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departed from Delhi on Sunday morning following the conclusion of his two-day visit to India.

india news

Published on Mar 20, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Israeli PM delighted over his first India visit, says Modi ‘restarted relations’

  • The two leaders first met on the sidelines of the COP26 in Glasgow last October, where PM Modi invited Bennett to pay an official visit to India.
Israel PM Naftali Bennett with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Israel PM Naftali Bennett with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 08:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

3 booked for issuing death threats to Karnataka HC judges over hijab verdict

A full Karanataka high court bench headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi held that Quran does not mandate the wearing of hijab for Muslim women.
Police personnel patrolling in front of Karnataka High Court following the verdict of Hijab issue, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Police personnel patrolling in front of Karnataka High Court following the verdict of Hijab issue, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 07:20 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

On Manipur, Goa CM posts, BJP talks continue over a week after poll results

On Saturday, JP Nadda and senior BJP leader BL Santosh were also at Amit Shah's residence for the talks. Promod Sawant and former Goa chief minister Vishwajit Rane also attended the meeting.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at Parliament House Complex during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO.)
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at Parliament House Complex during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
india news

BJP MP says bomb hurled at his car after returning from 'The Kashmir Files' show

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said that the law and order situation has deteriorated in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee-led government and demanded President's rule in the state.
A man walks past a poster of ’The Kashmir Files’ outside a theatre in Mumbai. (Reuters Photo)
A man walks past a poster of ’The Kashmir Files’ outside a theatre in Mumbai. (Reuters Photo)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Japan's Kishida great friend of India's, talks 'productive, extensive', says PM

In tweets after the Day 1 of the India-Japan Summit, PM Modi said that Kishida "has always been a great friend of India's".
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) and PM Narendra Modi gesture as they pose for pictures before their meeting at the lawns of the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.&nbsp;(AFP)
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) and PM Narendra Modi gesture as they pose for pictures before their meeting at the lawns of the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (AFP)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 06:14 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

Cyclone Asani nears, heavy rain predicted

  • The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over the Nicobar Islands.
The low pressure area over South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Asani around March 21, (AP/Representative Image)
The low pressure area over South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Asani around March 21, (AP/Representative Image)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

What is wrong with saffronisation of education system, says Vice Prez Naidu

  • “Prolonged colonial rule deprived large sections, including women of education and only a small elite class had access to formal education. It is necessary to provide quality education to all, only then can our education be inclusive and democratic,” Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addresses the inauguration of South Asian Institute of Peace and Reconciliation, in Haridwar, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addresses the inauguration of South Asian Institute of Peace and Reconciliation, in Haridwar, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 04:49 AM IST
ByNeeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
india news

China LAC issues discussed with Japan: Harsh Shringla

  • The Indian side’s position on the standoff on the LAC was conveyed to the Japanese side during the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla told a media briefing.
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla (ANI/File)
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla (ANI/File)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 04:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

India gets opportunity to export wheat but risks remain

  • India is set to export a record 7 million tonne of wheat this year, higher than the previous record of 6.5 million tonne in 2012-13.
India is set to export a record 7 million tonne of wheat this year, higher than the previous record of 6.5 million tonne in 2012-13. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
India is set to export a record 7 million tonne of wheat this year, higher than the previous record of 6.5 million tonne in 2012-13. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 04:04 AM IST
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
india news

CBSE results for Class 12 Term-1 declared

  • In view of the pandemic, CBSE had announced a two-term board exam pattern last year, with Term-1 featuring a 90-minute test in a multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format. The Term-2 theory examinations will begin on April 26 and will comprise two-hour long subjective examination.
The statement issued by the CBSE said that only the theory performance had been communicated since schools already had information about the practical/internal assessments. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
The statement issued by the CBSE said that only the theory performance had been communicated since schools already had information about the practical/internal assessments. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 02:21 AM IST
BySadia Akhtar, New Delhi
india news

CRPF has played integral role in India’s internal security: Amit Shah in Jammu

Heaping praise upon the largest paramilitary force in the world, Amit Shah said, “Every Indian citizen praises the CRPF and its men for their sacrifices...”
Union home minister Amit Shah inspects Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel during the 83rd Raising Day celebrations at Maulana Azad Stadium, in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah inspects Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel during the 83rd Raising Day celebrations at Maulana Azad Stadium, in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 05:35 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
india news

Ideology, tech key areas in Rahul Gandhi’s Congress revival plan

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had even sought suggestions in his close circles about leaders who can play a greater tole in the future. In one such discussion in January, the names of Mukul Wasnik, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sachin Pilot came up.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, according to a few leaders, had told her confidantes after the working committee meeting that while the G23 is targeting the Gandhi family, no one accepted her proposal in the meeting when she said all three of them, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were ready to step down. (HT PHOTO.)
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, according to a few leaders, had told her confidantes after the working committee meeting that while the G23 is targeting the Gandhi family, no one accepted her proposal in the meeting when she said all three of them, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were ready to step down. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 07:07 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
india news

India, Japan seek immediate end to violence in Ukraine

The two sides outlined their position on the Ukraine crisis in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of an annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO.)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 03:44 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
india news

Drone recovered from farmland within 300 metres of Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

The drone was first spotted by a farmer Pankaj Sarkar around 6:00 am when he went to his farmland. The drone was broken and lying on his farmland. Sarkar handed it over to the local police.
Border Security Force (BSF) officials who examined the drone said that it was not equipped with any camera. BSF said that it was made in China. (Image used for representation). (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Border Security Force (BSF) officials who examined the drone said that it was not equipped with any camera. BSF said that it was made in China. (Image used for representation). (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
