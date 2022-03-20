Live
Breaking: India records 1,761 new Covid cases, 127 deaths in last 24 hours
Published on Mar 20, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Mar 20, 2022 08:50 AM IST
India records 1,761 new Covid cases, 127 deaths in last 24 hours
India registered 1,761 new Covid cases on Saturday, the lowest single-day rise since April 2020, taking the overall infection tally to 43,007,841.
Mar 20, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Japanese PM departs as two-day India visit concludes
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departed from Delhi on Sunday morning following the conclusion of his two-day visit to India.
Israeli PM delighted over his first India visit, says Modi ‘restarted relations’
- The two leaders first met on the sidelines of the COP26 in Glasgow last October, where PM Modi invited Bennett to pay an official visit to India.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 08:04 AM IST
3 booked for issuing death threats to Karnataka HC judges over hijab verdict
A full Karanataka high court bench headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi held that Quran does not mandate the wearing of hijab for Muslim women.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 07:20 AM IST
On Manipur, Goa CM posts, BJP talks continue over a week after poll results
On Saturday, JP Nadda and senior BJP leader BL Santosh were also at Amit Shah's residence for the talks. Promod Sawant and former Goa chief minister Vishwajit Rane also attended the meeting.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 07:07 AM IST
BJP MP says bomb hurled at his car after returning from 'The Kashmir Files' show
BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said that the law and order situation has deteriorated in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee-led government and demanded President's rule in the state.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Japan's Kishida great friend of India's, talks 'productive, extensive', says PM
In tweets after the Day 1 of the India-Japan Summit, PM Modi said that Kishida "has always been a great friend of India's".
Published on Mar 20, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Cyclone Asani nears, heavy rain predicted
- The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over the Nicobar Islands.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:16 AM IST
What is wrong with saffronisation of education system, says Vice Prez Naidu
- “Prolonged colonial rule deprived large sections, including women of education and only a small elite class had access to formal education. It is necessary to provide quality education to all, only then can our education be inclusive and democratic,” Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 04:49 AM IST
China LAC issues discussed with Japan: Harsh Shringla
- The Indian side’s position on the standoff on the LAC was conveyed to the Japanese side during the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla told a media briefing.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 04:15 AM IST
India gets opportunity to export wheat but risks remain
- India is set to export a record 7 million tonne of wheat this year, higher than the previous record of 6.5 million tonne in 2012-13.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 04:04 AM IST
CBSE results for Class 12 Term-1 declared
- In view of the pandemic, CBSE had announced a two-term board exam pattern last year, with Term-1 featuring a 90-minute test in a multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format. The Term-2 theory examinations will begin on April 26 and will comprise two-hour long subjective examination.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 02:21 AM IST
CRPF has played integral role in India’s internal security: Amit Shah in Jammu
Heaping praise upon the largest paramilitary force in the world, Amit Shah said, “Every Indian citizen praises the CRPF and its men for their sacrifices...”
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 05:35 AM IST
Ideology, tech key areas in Rahul Gandhi’s Congress revival plan
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had even sought suggestions in his close circles about leaders who can play a greater tole in the future. In one such discussion in January, the names of Mukul Wasnik, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sachin Pilot came up.
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 07:07 AM IST
India, Japan seek immediate end to violence in Ukraine
The two sides outlined their position on the Ukraine crisis in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of an annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 03:44 AM IST
Drone recovered from farmland within 300 metres of Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal
The drone was first spotted by a farmer Pankaj Sarkar around 6:00 am when he went to his farmland. The drone was broken and lying on his farmland. Sarkar handed it over to the local police.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 12:16 AM IST