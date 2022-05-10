Home / India News / BREAKING: Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president
BREAKING: Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president

  • Breaking news updates May 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 10, 2022 07:47 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 10, 2022 07:47 AM IST

    Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president

    Yoon Suk-yeol took oath as South Korean President at a time of high tensions on the Korean peninsula, with an increasingly belligerent Pyongyang conducting a record 15 weapons tests since January.

  • May 10, 2022 07:42 AM IST

    India's crude oil imports rise in March on demand recovery

    India's crude imports rose about 4.2% in March to 19.03 million tonnes from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, as consumption picked up in the world's third-largest oil importer after Covid-19 curbs were eased., reported Reuters.

  • May 10, 2022 06:59 AM IST

    Asani moved at 12kmph in west-northwest direction in last six hours

    Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani moved with a speed of 12kmph in west-northwest direction during the last six hours and is about 590 southwest of Puri and about 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur, Odisha, according to Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, as quoted by ANI.

  • May 10, 2022 06:19 AM IST

    Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for $195 mn at auction

    Iconic Andy Warhol's portrait of American actress Marilyn Monroe has been sold for $195 million at an auction, reported AFP.

On Mohali blast, Amarinder Singh's request to Punjab CM after ‘brazen attack’

  • Mohali blast: This is the latest incident under the Bhagwant Mann government that may turn into a political row 
Punjab Police have sealed the area after the blast reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, Mohali. (Keshav Singh/HT)(HT_PRINT)
Punjab Police have sealed the area after the blast reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, Mohali. (Keshav Singh/HT)(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 10, 2022 07:33 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
Updated on May 10, 2022 07:47 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
‘Will never want fake encounters…’: CM on Rajasthan bid to arrest journalist

  • A team of Rajasthan Police was in Noida to arrest TV journalist Aman Chopra for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious sentiments, an official said on Sunday.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
Published on May 10, 2022 06:05 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Govt to reconsider minority tag for Hindus in some states

At that time, the Centre put the onus on states and Union territories (UTs) to take a call on whether or not to grant minority status to Hindus where they are numerically less.
The government submitted a fresh affidavit in the top court in supersession of its previous affidavit filed on March 27.(file photo)
The government submitted a fresh affidavit in the top court in supersession of its previous affidavit filed on March 27.(file photo)
Published on May 10, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand
When Madhya Pradesh government scrapped new community forest provision in 3 days

Tribal activists told the MP government that the FRA has a provision of community rights but the government formed a committee under Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act 1993 without mentioning anything about FRA
Nagpur-based organisation, Tribal Ethos and Economic Research (TEER) Foundation, director Milind Thatte met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the third week of April to oppose the notification. (HT File Photo/Representative Image)
Nagpur-based organisation, Tribal Ethos and Economic Research (TEER) Foundation, director Milind Thatte met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the third week of April to oppose the notification. (HT File Photo/Representative Image)
Updated on May 10, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar
Opposition protests proposed changes on MPLADS utilisation

A proposed change in rules defining the utilisation of funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) has elicited objections from opposition leaders.
Reacting to the proposed change, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas on Monday shot off a letter to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.&nbsp;(Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)
Reacting to the proposed change, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas on Monday shot off a letter to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)
Updated on May 10, 2022 03:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
NIA carries out raids against Dawood’s associates in Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at 29 locations in Mumbai and in adjoining Thane district against associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim
Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim
Updated on May 10, 2022 03:38 AM IST
ByManish K Pathak, Mumbai
Temp to rise in central, north India; cyclone induced rains in these states

On Monday afternoon, Asani was centered over west central Bay of Bengal, about 820km west-northwest of Port Blair, 450km southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and 610km south of Puri in Odisha, the weather office said.
Heavy rain battered Kolkata and its adjoining districts on Monday morning. (PTI)
Heavy rain battered Kolkata and its adjoining districts on Monday morning. (PTI)
Updated on May 10, 2022 03:52 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Cyclone Asani brings heavy rain to north coastal Andhra; authorities step up vigil

The severe cyclonic storm is moving north-westwards with a speed of 16 kmph and is expected to get weakened gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and move towards Odisha coast, the weather bulletin said.
The Cyclone Warning Centre at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh issued a warning to fishermen asking them not to venture into the sea. (ANI)
The Cyclone Warning Centre at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh issued a warning to fishermen asking them not to venture into the sea. (ANI)
Published on May 10, 2022 12:43 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Stalker shoots woman dead before killing self in Andhra

The incident happened in the afternoon at Tatiparthi village of Podalakur block and the deceased were software engineers, who worked for a company in Bengaluru, but had been working from their respective homes in the same village, police added.
The woman’s parents immediately called an ambulance and took her to the local hospital where she was declared brought dead. (HT Archives)
The woman’s parents immediately called an ambulance and took her to the local hospital where she was declared brought dead. (HT Archives)
Published on May 10, 2022 12:43 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Plea in Mathura court for official spot inspection of Shahi Eidgah mosque

The application was moved before the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, Jyoti Singh by one of the petitioners in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute case
A suit was filed on December 23, 2020, on behalf of the deity (Lord Krishna) seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent to the Sri Krishna temple complex in Mathura. (HT file)
A suit was filed on December 23, 2020, on behalf of the deity (Lord Krishna) seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent to the Sri Krishna temple complex in Mathura. (HT file)
Updated on May 10, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi
Used a bulldozer to arrest rape accused, say UP police in SC

The UP government was responding to an averment made in the petition filed in SC that police in Saharanpur razed part of the house of the accused, asking them through loudspeakers to surrender within 48 hours, or else their entire house will be demolished.
Police, however, justified its action in the top court, maintaining that the raid using a bulldozer was conducted to nab the accused from all possible hideouts and to maintain law and order. (HT file)
Police, however, justified its action in the top court, maintaining that the raid using a bulldozer was conducted to nab the accused from all possible hideouts and to maintain law and order. (HT file)
Updated on May 10, 2022 03:44 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand
Kerala police question Dileep’s wife Kavya in 2017 assault case

Kavya Madhavan was summoned last month but she insisted that she could not appear at the police club in Aluva and she can be questioned in her home in connection with 2017 assault case
The Kerala police crime branch on Monday questioned Malayalam actor Kavya Madhavan, in connection with the conspiracy case to harm officials investigating the 2017 actor assault case (ANI)
The Kerala police crime branch on Monday questioned Malayalam actor Kavya Madhavan, in connection with the conspiracy case to harm officials investigating the 2017 actor assault case (ANI)
Published on May 10, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Mumbai Police object to MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi's bail

A special court here on Monday issued a notice to independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, directing them to appear before it on May 18 in connection with an application filed by Mumbai Police challenging their bail in a sedition case.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with Independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, during their meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with Independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, during their meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on May 10, 2022 03:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
200 hotels shut in crackdown on stale food after food poisoning death in Kerala

Around 60 persons took treatment at several hospitals after consuming the shawarma on April 30 from a cool bar in Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district. Later, tests confirmed bacterial infection triggered the severe food poisoning.
During the drive against food adulteration, over 500 kg stale meat and 6,000 kg fish laced with chemicals were seized in Kerala. (HT Archives)
During the drive against food adulteration, over 500 kg stale meat and 6,000 kg fish laced with chemicals were seized in Kerala. (HT Archives)
Updated on May 10, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
