BREAKING: Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president

May 10, 2022 07:47 AM IST
Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president
Yoon Suk-yeol took oath as South Korean President at a time of high tensions on the Korean peninsula, with an increasingly belligerent Pyongyang conducting a record 15 weapons tests since January.
May 10, 2022 07:42 AM IST
India's crude oil imports rise in March on demand recovery
India's crude imports rose about 4.2% in March to 19.03 million tonnes from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, as consumption picked up in the world's third-largest oil importer after Covid-19 curbs were eased., reported Reuters.
May 10, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Asani moved at 12kmph in west-northwest direction in last six hours
Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani moved with a speed of 12kmph in west-northwest direction during the last six hours and is about 590 southwest of Puri and about 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur, Odisha, according to Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, as quoted by ANI.
May 10, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for $195 mn at auction
Iconic Andy Warhol's portrait of American actress Marilyn Monroe has been sold for $195 million at an auction, reported AFP.
Tribal activists told the MP government that the FRA has a provision of community rights but the government formed a committee under Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act 1993 without mentioning anything about FRA
On Monday afternoon, Asani was centered over west central Bay of Bengal, about 820km west-northwest of Port Blair, 450km southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and 610km south of Puri in Odisha, the weather office said.
The severe cyclonic storm is moving north-westwards with a speed of 16 kmph and is expected to get weakened gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and move towards Odisha coast, the weather bulletin said.
The incident happened in the afternoon at Tatiparthi village of Podalakur block and the deceased were software engineers, who worked for a company in Bengaluru, but had been working from their respective homes in the same village, police added.
The UP government was responding to an averment made in the petition filed in SC that police in Saharanpur razed part of the house of the accused, asking them through loudspeakers to surrender within 48 hours, or else their entire house will be demolished.
A special court here on Monday issued a notice to independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, directing them to appear before it on May 18 in connection with an application filed by Mumbai Police challenging their bail in a sedition case.
Around 60 persons took treatment at several hospitals after consuming the shawarma on April 30 from a cool bar in Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district. Later, tests confirmed bacterial infection triggered the severe food poisoning.