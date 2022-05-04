Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Breaking: Heavy police presence in Jodhpur after clashes, 97 arrested so far

Updated on May 04, 2022 06:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Wed, 04 May 2022 06:29 AM

    Mahua Moitra reacts to Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video

    "How on earth is it anybody’s business whether @RahulGandhi or anybody else is in nightclub or at wedding in private time?," the Trinamool MP tweeted. Read full story

  • Wed, 04 May 2022 06:17 AM

    Jodhpur clashes: Heavy police presence, 97 people arrested so far

    Amid heavy police presence all across the district, 97 people have been arrested so far in connection with incidents related to Jodhpur violence, informed police official on Tuesday. A curfew has been strictly enforced in the district.

