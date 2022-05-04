Breaking: Heavy police presence in Jodhpur after clashes, 97 arrested so far
- Breaking news updates May 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 04 May 2022 06:29 AM
Mahua Moitra reacts to Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video
"How on earth is it anybody’s business whether @RahulGandhi or anybody else is in nightclub or at wedding in private time?," the Trinamool MP tweeted. Read full story
-
Wed, 04 May 2022 06:17 AM
Jodhpur clashes: Heavy police presence, 97 people arrested so far
Amid heavy police presence all across the district, 97 people have been arrested so far in connection with incidents related to Jodhpur violence, informed police official on Tuesday. A curfew has been strictly enforced in the district.