Breaking news: Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category

Nov 21, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category
Nov 21, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Indian Navy to commission INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai today
The Indian Navy will on Sunday commission the INS Visakhapatnam, which is the first ship of Project 15B, at the naval dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest at the ceremony. Read more
Nov 21, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Ahead of winter session of Parliament, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi from November 22 -25
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will embark on a three-day visit to the national capital from Monday, days ahead of the winter session of Parliament. Previously, Banerjee visited Delhi in July this year.
Notwithstanding the controversies that the film chose to depict the tribals as Irulars and not the original Kurula tribe, the PMK and their parent body, the Vanniyar Sangam, said that the film shows their community (and core vote bank), the Vanniyars, in poor light.
Former Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena have been re-inducted in the Cabinet. They were dropped along with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot in July 2020.
The State Government headquarters has reports saying that at least 200 people were killed in Machilipatnam when the tidal wave hit the coastal town yesterday (November 19) and that more bodies might be discovered as the debris were cleared.
A statement from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella platform for farm unions, said cultivators would gather in Lucknow in thousands for a mahapanchayat on November 22 to demand a legal guarantee on MSP.