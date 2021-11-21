Home / India News / Breaking news: Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category
Breaking news: Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category

Breaking news Updates November 21, 2021:
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 21, 2021 07:16 AM IST

    Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category

  • Nov 21, 2021 06:23 AM IST

    Indian Navy to commission INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai today

    The Indian Navy will on Sunday commission the INS Visakhapatnam, which is the first ship of Project 15B, at the naval dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest at the ceremony. Read more

  • Nov 21, 2021 06:19 AM IST

    Ahead of winter session of Parliament, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi from November 22 -25

    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will embark on a three-day visit to the national capital from Monday, days ahead of the winter session of Parliament. Previously, Banerjee visited Delhi in July this year. 

breaking news
india news

CV Raman death anniversary: Remembering Nobel prize-winning Indian physicist

  • During his affiliation with Calcutta University in 1930, he was awarded Nobel Prize in Physics "for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him."
Sir CV Raman died in Bengaluru on November 21, 1970.(Photo courtesy: Google)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 06:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Indian Navy to commission INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai today

According to a statement on Saturday, the commissioning of INS Visakhapatnam will reaffirm India's presence amongst an elite group of nations with the capability to design and build advanced warships.
INS Visakhapatnam has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.(File Photo)
INS Visakhapatnam has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.(File Photo)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

Breaking news: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi from November 22 -25

Breaking news Updates November 21, 2021:
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

World Television Day 2021: History, significance and all you need to know  

  • World Television Day 2021: While the digital medium has emerged as a major platform to create, post and consume content, television continues to be the single largest source of video consumption.
Television was acknowledged as a major tool for informing, channelling and influencing public opinion.(File photo for representation)
Television was acknowledged as a major tool for informing, channelling and influencing public opinion.(File photo for representation)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 05:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

‘Aim to make India powerhouse of cinema’: Anurag Thakur

“We aim to make India a powerhouse of content creation, especially regional cinema, by scaling up regional festivals,” Thakur said.
Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur.(HT File Photo)
Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur.(HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 02:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Panaji
india news

‘Will give fitting reply if anyone tries to occupy our land’: Rajnath Singh

Singh, a senior BJP leader, was in poll-bound Uttarakhand to launch the second leg of the ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ from Jhaulkhet Moonakot in Pithoragarh district.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh speaks at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.(ANI )
Defence minister Rajnath Singh speaks at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.(ANI )
Published on Nov 21, 2021 02:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Pithoragarh
india news

PMK notice won’t stand, says judge who inspired ‘Jai Bhim’

Notwithstanding the controversies that the film chose to depict the tribals as Irulars and not the original Kurula tribe, the PMK and their parent body, the Vanniyar Sangam, said that the film shows their community (and core vote bank), the Vanniyars, in poor light.
Former Madras high court judge Justice K Chandru said the movie Jai Bhim states it’s fictional and has a certification from the censor board. (HT Photo)
Former Madras high court judge Justice K Chandru said the movie Jai Bhim states it’s fictional and has a certification from the censor board. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 01:27 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Ashok Gehlot inducts 12 new faces in Cabinet rejig, promotes 3 ministers

Former Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena have been re-inducted in the Cabinet. They were dropped along with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot in July 2020.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:51 AM IST
BySachin Saini
india news

Three Odisha poachers electrocuted by livewire placed for hunting wild boars

A day earlier, the forest department in Boudh had arrested 3 such poachers from the area while they were laying livewire traps.
In Koraput district, a man named Jagannath Guntha who had placed a livewire for hunting was accidentally electrocuted on Saturday. (GETTY IMAGES.)
In Koraput district, a man named Jagannath Guntha who had placed a livewire for hunting was accidentally electrocuted on Saturday. (GETTY IMAGES.)
Updated on Nov 20, 2021 11:56 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Many still missing in Andhra floods

Unconfirmed reports, however, said over 30 persons, who were believed to have been washed away in floods in Kadapa and Chittoor districts, are yet to be traced.
As many as 1,549 houses were completely damaged due to flash floods. In picture - Residents wade through a flood-affected area in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.(PTI)
As many as 1,549 houses were completely damaged due to flash floods. In picture - Residents wade through a flood-affected area in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.(PTI)
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 01:50 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
india news

Mamata plans 3-day Delhi visit ahead of Parliament's Winter Session

Mamata's visit to the national capital is expected to revive the talks of an united opposition front to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 
Mamata’s visit to Delhi is expected to provide fillip to regional opposition powers right before the parties rush into election mode for the upcoming assembly polls in five states.&nbsp;(File photo)
Mamata’s visit to Delhi is expected to provide fillip to regional opposition powers right before the parties rush into election mode for the upcoming assembly polls in five states. (File photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

HT This Day: Nov 21, 1977 – AP cyclone toll nearing 1, 000-mark

The State Government headquarters has reports saying that at least 200 people were killed in Machilipatnam when the tidal wave hit the coastal town yesterday (November 19) and that more bodies might be discovered as the debris were cleared.
HT This Day: Nov 21, 1977 – A-P cyclone toll nearing 1, 000-mark
HT This Day: Nov 21, 1977 – A-P cyclone toll nearing 1, 000-mark
Published on Nov 20, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Uphaar convict, who sought relief for family event, to be released for 2 days

Dinesh Chand Sharma's seven-year jail term suspended for November 21 and 22 on ‘humanitarian’ grounds so that he can attend his niece's engagement.
Uphaar cinema's property at Green Park in New Delhi.
Uphaar cinema's property at Green Park in New Delhi.
Published on Nov 20, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Farm unions say won’t end agitation until all demands met

A statement from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella platform for farm unions, said cultivators would gather in Lucknow in thousands for a mahapanchayat on November 22 to demand a legal guarantee on MSP.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait waves a tri-colour flag at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(ANI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait waves a tri-colour flag at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(ANI)
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 01:46 AM IST
ByZia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

No evidence that Aryan conspired: Bombay HC

A single-judge bench of justice Nitin W Sambre said in his 14-page order, which became available on Saturday, that there was no evidence to suggest existence of any conspiracy.
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, at the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office for his weekly attendance.
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, at the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office for his weekly attendance.
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 01:51 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 21, 2021
