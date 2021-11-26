Home / India News / Breaking news: UK to increase global military presence, says defence ministry
Breaking news: UK to increase global military presence, says defence ministry

Breaking news updates November 26, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 26, 2021 06:35 AM IST

    Constitution Day today: History, celebrations, significance

    November 26 is observed as Constitution Day or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ every year, which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constitution was adopted and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. Read more

  • Nov 26, 2021 06:22 AM IST

    K'taka CM tells officials to intensify vaccination drive to improve 2nd dose coverage

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to intensify vaccination drive against Covid-19 to improve 2nd dose coverage. Read more

  • Nov 26, 2021 05:43 AM IST

    UK to increase global military presence, says defence ministry

    The United Kingdom will step up its military presence in the world, according to a plan, released by the defence ministry on Thursday.

    "More of the Army will be deployed across the globe, more of the time. Greater forward deployment will improve our ability to anticipate crises and be ready to compete beneath the threshold of open conflict," according to the Future Soldier modernisation plan. 

Constitution Day today: History, celebrations, significance

In 2015, the Union ministry of social justice notified the decision of the Centre to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day to promote constitutional values among citizens, according to a government website.
Parliament will observe Constitution Day on Friday and President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the celebrations from the Central hall from 11am onwards.(File photo)
Parliament will observe Constitution Day on Friday and President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the celebrations from the Central hall from 11am onwards.(File photo)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
13 years since 26/11, Pakistan yet to show sincerity in delivering justice

The November 2008 Mumbai attacks, also referred to as the 26/11 attacks, prompted the central government to critically heighten its counter-terrorism operations and re-examine several aspects of its already straining ties with Pakistan.
Smoke is seen billowing out of the ground and first floor of the Taj Hotel in south Mumbai during security personnel's Operation Cyclone following the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008.&nbsp;(File Photo / HT)
Smoke is seen billowing out of the ground and first floor of the Taj Hotel in south Mumbai during security personnel's Operation Cyclone following the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008. (File Photo / HT)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Noida airport will be bigger than IGI in Capital: Scindia

  • Scindia said Jewar airport, located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh, will bring investments worth 60,000 crore.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks during an event to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Jewar.(AFP)
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks during an event to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Jewar.(AFP)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 06:19 AM IST
ByNeha Tripathi
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Magnitude 6 quake rocks India-Myanmar border; tremors felt in Kolkata, Guwahati

Netizens, who felt the effects of the earthquake in parts of India and Bangladesh, took to Twitter to report the tremor.
Earthquake strikes India-Myanmar border, effects felt in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam.&nbsp;(Photo via EMSC)
Earthquake strikes India-Myanmar border, effects felt in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam. (Photo via EMSC)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
An order that looks beyond just economics, prioritises humans

  • Empirically speaking, downturns are followed by recovery. The Indian economy is beginning to bounce back with economic output and activity surging.
PM Narendra Modi with British PM Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the Glasgow Summit in Scotland on November 1.
PM Narendra Modi with British PM Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the Glasgow Summit in Scotland on November 1.
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 06:13 AM IST
ByHarsh Vardhan Shringla
Odisha drug dealer’s 3 dogs are ‘proceeds of crime’, say cops. Seized

Once the Odisha police gets a formal confiscation order under the NDPS Act, the three dogs will be sold to the highest bidder in an auction along with the alleged drug dealer’s house, and jewellery.
A German Shepherd, White Spitz and a Rattler bought by an Odisha drug dealer will be confiscated once the formal order comes, a police officer said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A German Shepherd, White Spitz and a Rattler bought by an Odisha drug dealer will be confiscated once the formal order comes, a police officer said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 05:03 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Tushar Gandhi’s plea against Sabarmati Ashram makeover rejected by HC. He reacts

The Gujarat high court’s rejection of Tushar Gandhi’s plea came after the government said it will not carry out any activity in one acre area where the Gandhi Ashram is located. Tushar said it will reduce Hriday Kunj “to a postal stamp in a corner” gheraoed by modern-day grandeur.
The Gujarat high court has rejected Tushar Gandhi’s petition against redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram
The Gujarat high court has rejected Tushar Gandhi’s petition against redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:53 AM IST
ByDarshan Desai
Delhiwale: Our inner Aurobindo

  • On the quiet and calm side of a south Delhi market
One of the market’s most calming areas is a large west-side plaza partly laid out into a series of lawns.
One of the market’s most calming areas is a large west-side plaza partly laid out into a series of lawns.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:51 AM IST
ByMayank Austen Soofi
Ain’t fighting with minister Rane, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant in unusual rebuttal

The backdrop for Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant’s rejoinder at a BJP party workers’ convention are swirling rumours of sharp differences between the two leaders.
Valpoi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant at a party workers' convention at KTC Bus Stand Hall, in Valpoi on Thursday. (ANI)
Valpoi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant at a party workers' convention at KTC Bus Stand Hall, in Valpoi on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:29 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
Kerala surpasses 2018 tally, records heaviest rainfall in 6 decades

Heavy rainfall in catchment areas forced authorities to open the shutters of Idukki dam thrice (October 29, November 10 and November 14), a first of sorts since the arch dam was commissioned in 1973.
The highest rainfall recorded this year was in October, 590 mm while the average for the month is 303 mm. (AP PHOTO.)
The highest rainfall recorded this year was in October, 590 mm while the average for the month is 303 mm. (AP PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Few takers for technical courses in regional languages

In accordance with the new National Education Policy 2020, AICTE granted permission to 20 colleges across to offer select engineering courses in regional languages
Technical colleges that are starting courses in regional languages for the first time this year witnessed poor enrolment as some colleges managed to fill only 15% to 30% seats available until Thursday. (Representational image)
Technical colleges that are starting courses in regional languages for the first time this year witnessed poor enrolment as some colleges managed to fill only 15% to 30% seats available until Thursday. (Representational image)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 02:37 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi:
CBI special director Sinha elected to Interpol executive panel for Asia

The Indian candidate was pitted against four others from China, Singapore, South Korea and Jordan for two posts in the election
Praveen Sinha was elected in the Turkish city of Istanbul during the 89th Interpol general assembly. (Interpol / Twitter)
Praveen Sinha was elected in the Turkish city of Istanbul during the 89th Interpol general assembly. (Interpol / Twitter)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 02:35 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar
Delhi HC rejects plea seeking ban on Salman Khurshid’s book

The book titled ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’ triggered extensive outbursts from certain political quarters, particularly over the fact that the author had compared a “robust version” of Hindutva to the jihadist Islam of terror groups such as the Islamic State (IS) and the Boko Haram
Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Salman Khurshid during the release of Khurshid's book ’Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’, in New Delhi on November 10. (PTI)
Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Salman Khurshid during the release of Khurshid's book ’Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’, in New Delhi on November 10. (PTI)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Jharkhand ATS arrests BSF soldier, 4 others for supplying arms to Maoists

The development comes within a fortnight of the Jharkhand ATS having held a CRPF jawan and three others for a similar crime from Bihar and Jharkhand during which they had also recovered 450 rounds of ammunition of 5.6 mm used in Insas rifles. The arrest of the CRPF jawan has led to the fresh arrests of the inter-state gang.
The anti-terrorism squad of Jharkhand Police arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) armoury in-charge in the paramilitary force’s Ferozpur camp for supplying stolen ammunition to inter-state gangs that sell arms and ammunition to Maoists. (HT PHOTO.)
The anti-terrorism squad of Jharkhand Police arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) armoury in-charge in the paramilitary force’s Ferozpur camp for supplying stolen ammunition to inter-state gangs that sell arms and ammunition to Maoists. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
