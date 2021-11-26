Breaking news: UK to increase global military presence, says defence ministry

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Nov 26, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Constitution Day today: History, celebrations, significance
November 26 is observed as Constitution Day or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ every year, which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constitution was adopted and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. Read more
Nov 26, 2021 06:22 AM IST
K'taka CM tells officials to intensify vaccination drive to improve 2nd dose coverage
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to intensify vaccination drive against Covid-19 to improve 2nd dose coverage. Read more
Nov 26, 2021 05:43 AM IST
UK to increase global military presence, says defence ministry
The United Kingdom will step up its military presence in the world, according to a plan, released by the defence ministry on Thursday.
"More of the Army will be deployed across the globe, more of the time. Greater forward deployment will improve our ability to anticipate crises and be ready to compete beneath the threshold of open conflict," according to the Future Soldier modernisation plan.
In 2015, the Union ministry of social justice notified the decision of the Centre to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day to promote constitutional values among citizens, according to a government website.
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
The November 2008 Mumbai attacks, also referred to as the 26/11 attacks, prompted the central government to critically heighten its counter-terrorism operations and re-examine several aspects of its already straining ties with Pakistan.
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Gujarat high court’s rejection of Tushar Gandhi’s plea came after the government said it will not carry out any activity in one acre area where the Gandhi Ashram is located. Tushar said it will reduce Hriday Kunj “to a postal stamp in a corner” gheraoed by modern-day grandeur.
The book titled ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’ triggered extensive outbursts from certain political quarters, particularly over the fact that the author had compared a “robust version” of Hindutva to the jihadist Islam of terror groups such as the Islamic State (IS) and the Boko Haram
The development comes within a fortnight of the Jharkhand ATS having held a CRPF jawan and three others for a similar crime from Bihar and Jharkhand during which they had also recovered 450 rounds of ammunition of 5.6 mm used in Insas rifles. The arrest of the CRPF jawan has led to the fresh arrests of the inter-state gang.