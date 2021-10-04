Breaking news: North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline
Oct 04, 2021 06:31 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi arrested while on way to Lakhimpur: Congress
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrested by UP Police from Hargaon while on way to meet families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, claims Youth Congress president BV Srinivas.
Oct 04, 2021 06:05 AM IST
North and South Korea restore border hotline
North Korea and South Korea restore cross-border hotline, reports AFP quoting officials in Seoul.