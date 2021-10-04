Home / India News / Breaking news: North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline
Breaking news: North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 06:31 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 04, 2021 06:31 AM IST

    Priyanka Gandhi arrested while on way to Lakhimpur: Congress

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrested by UP Police from Hargaon while on way to meet families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, claims Youth Congress president BV Srinivas.

  • Oct 04, 2021 06:05 AM IST

    North and South Korea restore border hotline

    North Korea and South Korea restore cross-border hotline, reports AFP quoting officials in Seoul.

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 06:31 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
Priyanka reaches Lakhimpur Kheri, says not allowed to meet victims' families

Published on Oct 04, 2021 05:59 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
India, Sri Lanka to begin joint military exercise from today

The eighth edition of the Mitra Shakti exercise will be conducted at Combat Training School in Sri Lanka's Ampara from October 4-15.
Published on Oct 04, 2021 05:40 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From today, British nationals arriving in India to undergo 10-day quarantine

Published on Oct 04, 2021 05:37 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
