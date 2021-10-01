Home / India News / Breaking news Live: North Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile
Live

Breaking news Live: North Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile

Breaking News Updates October 1, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 06:23 AM IST

  • OCT 01, 2021 06:22 AM IST

    North Korea claims it tested new anti-aircraft missile

    North Korea said on Friday it test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks, even as it pushes to reopen dormant communication channels with South Korea in a small reconciliation step.

  • OCT 01, 2021 06:05 AM IST

    BBMP bans animal slaughter on Gandhi Jayanti

    Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) orders a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

  • OCT 01, 2021 05:37 AM IST

    Unidentified terrorist killed in J&K's Shopian

    Unidentified terrorist killed in operation in J&K's Shopian. Operation in progress: Jammu and Kashmir Police

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are seen in this file photo.&nbsp;(PTI Photo)
india news

‘Everything's fine’: Punjab minister after Sidhu-Channi meeting to avert crisis

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 06:15 AM IST
The meeting was held after Navjot Singh Sidhu abruptly resigned as the Congress Punjab unit chief on September 28, thrusting the party into a fresh crisis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi&nbsp;(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to launch flagship schemes to make cities garbage free, water secure

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 are aimed at further improving the urban landscape in India towards achieving sustainable development goals by 2030.
Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal (right) with his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

India, Australia to conclude early harvest trade deal by December

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 05:39 AM IST
  • The two countries decided to expedite the long-pending trade deal at a meeting between commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan
india news

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 06:23 AM IST
To promote Caravan tourism, Kerala govt has decided to slash motor vehicle tax on tourist caravans. (Special arrangement)
india news

Kerala govt to slash motor vehicle tax on tourist caravans

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 02:02 AM IST
Kochi The Kerala government will slash the motor-vehicle tax on tourist caravans by one-fourth, considering the immense scope of Caravan Tourism in the state, the state tourism department said on Thursday
Waterlogging in Thane due to heavy rainfall on September 29. (PTI)
india news

‘Monsoon withdrawal to be 2nd-most delayed in 41 years’, IMD says 

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 02:02 AM IST
  • IMD said the monsoon would start withdrawal from northwest India from October 6 this year.
Controversy over ‘love and narcotic jihad’: The Catholic Church in Kerala has decided to be “guarded” in its official communications and religious sermons. (AP)
india news

‘Will be guarded in sermons’, says Kerala Catholic church after row over ‘narcotic jihad’

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 02:00 AM IST
The decision, seeking to put an end to the controversy over “love and narcotic jihad” remarks made by a bishop recently, was taken at the meeting of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) held in Kochi on Wednesday
Six people were arrested in connection with the gang rape of an 18-year-old student in Telangana
india news

Six arrested for gang rape of 18-year-old student in Telangana

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Three people sexually assaulted the woman at a hospital, where renovation work is underway, when she was in “inebriated” state, police said
In just September, four beheadings took place that have been linked to caste related revenge killings in Tamil Nadu. (Representational image)
india news

Revenge killings linked to caste rattle Tamil Nadu again

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The latest beheading happened on September 23 borne out of a rivalry that dates back to the early 1990s in Dindigul district near Madurai
Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is in the middle of a tussle with cabinet colleague TS Singh Deo over the chief minister’s chair, first spoke of Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit on August 28 after a long meeting with the Congress high command on suggestions that he should move aside. (ANI PHOTO.)
india news

No political angle in MLAs’ Delhi visit: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

By HT Correspondent, Raipur
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 04:45 AM IST
The chief minister’s remarks came a day after 10 legislators flew to Delhi, adding to the buzz over a possible leadership change as a part of purported power-sharing formula in the Congress government.
IAS officer of the 1985 batch, Sameer Sharma, on Thursday assumed charge as the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh. (Sourced)
india news

Sameer Sharma takes charge as Andhra Pradesh chief secretary

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Sharma succeeded 1987-batch officer Aditya Nath Das, who retired at the end of his extended tenure. Das has now been appointed as the state government’s chief advisor in New Delhi, with the rank of a cabinet minister
Former cop Umesh Reddy is accused of raping and murdering at least 18 women and children.
india news

Accused of raping and murdering 18 women and children, former cop Umesh Reddy’s decades-old saga of brutality close to an end

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Taking serious note of his criminal record, the Karnataka high court on Wednesday rejected Umesh Reddy’s appeal for commuting the death penalty awarded to him to a life sentence after his mercy petition was rejected by the President in 2012
ZyCoV-D has been granted an emergency use authorisation by India’s drug regulators(File Photo)
india news

ZyCoV-D likely to be rolled out in vaccine drive soon: Official

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:26 AM IST
  • Union secretary for health and family welfare Rajesh Bhushan said the government was in talks with the vaccine manufacturer regarding pricing and procurement
The Karnataka high court said that breastfeeding needs to be recognised as an inalienable right of a lactating mother. (HT Photo)
india news

Breastfeeding an inalienable right of lactating mother: Karnataka high court

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The observation was made by Justice Krishna S Dixit on Wednesday in which one woman had approached the court seeking the return of her child who was taken away from the maternity home soon after birth from her foster mother
The Karnataka government has set another deadline of 30 days to make all Bengaluru roads free of potholes in 30 days. (Samuel Rajkumar/HT Photo)
india news

Karnataka government plans to make all Bengaluru roads free of potholes in 30 days

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:20 AM IST
R Ashok, Karnataka’s minister for revenue, said an additional 1,000 crore has been released for the purpose of fixing roads in the newly added localities of Bengaluru, where damaged roads have added to the nightmarish experience of residents, especially during monsoons
