Breaking news Live: North Korea test-fires new anti-aircraft missile
-
OCT 01, 2021 06:22 AM IST
North Korea claims it tested new anti-aircraft missile
North Korea said on Friday it test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks, even as it pushes to reopen dormant communication channels with South Korea in a small reconciliation step.
-
OCT 01, 2021 06:05 AM IST
BBMP bans animal slaughter on Gandhi Jayanti
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) orders a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
-
OCT 01, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Unidentified terrorist killed in J&K's Shopian
Unidentified terrorist killed in operation in J&K's Shopian. Operation in progress: Jammu and Kashmir Police
