Breaking news: Japan to donate more Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan
Breaking news: Japan to donate more Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan

Updated on Oct 17, 2021 06:30 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 17 Oct 2021 06:30 AM

    Japan to donate more Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan 

    The Japanese government said that it will donate more vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to Taiwan as a part of its free vaccine aid initiative for the Southeast Asian countries.

