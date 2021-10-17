Breaking news: Japan to donate more Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 17 Oct 2021 06:30 AM
Japan to donate more Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan
The Japanese government said that it will donate more vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to Taiwan as a part of its free vaccine aid initiative for the Southeast Asian countries.