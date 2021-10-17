PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM, says Kerala landslide situation saddening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Kerala chief minister Pinrayi Vijayan and discussed the rain and landslide situation in the state in which about 18 have died. Offering condolences to the bereaved families, PM Modi said the loss of lives due to heavy rain and resultant landslide in saddening. “Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” PM Modi tweeted.

Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021

It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021