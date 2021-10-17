Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM, says Kerala landslide situation saddening
PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM, says Kerala landslide situation saddening

"Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” PM Modi tweeted.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 05:21 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Kerala chief minister Pinrayi Vijayan and discussed the rain and landslide situation in the state in which about 18 have died.  Offering condolences to the bereaved families, PM Modi said the loss of lives due to heavy rain and resultant landslide in saddening. “Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” PM Modi tweeted. 

 

Sunday, October 17, 2021
