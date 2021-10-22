Breaking news: PM Modi to address nation at 10 am today
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 22, 2021 07:11 AM IST
PM Modi to address nation at 10 am today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.
-
Oct 22, 2021 07:06 AM IST
Petrol diesel prices in India increase again
-
Oct 22, 2021 07:02 AM IST
Queen Elizabeth II spends a night in hospital after years for tests
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II spent a night at a hospital for the first time in years having cancelled her visit to Northern Ireland for some tests, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Read more
-
Oct 22, 2021 06:31 AM IST
Cruise ship drugs case: Actor Ananya Panday to appear before NCB for 2nd straight day
On Friday, actor Ananya Panday will once again appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has been arrested.
-
Oct 22, 2021 06:19 AM IST
In video, Haiti gang leader threatens to kill North American hostages
The leader of a Haitian gang who kidnapped a group of North Americans over last week has threatened to execute them, according to video seen by news agency AFP. The video, which was released on Thursday, showed Wilson Joseph, surrounded by armed men, in front of coffins containing the bodies of five members of his gang. "Since I'm not getting what I need, I'll kill these Americans," Joseph said in Haitian Creole.