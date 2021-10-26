Home / India News / Breaking: 4 die after fire breaks out at a building in Delhi's Old Seelampuri
Live

Breaking: 4 die after fire breaks out at a building in Delhi's Old Seelampuri

Breaking News Updates October 26, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

 Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 26, 2021 07:47 AM IST

    Farmers call for nationwide protests today to seek Union min Ajay Misra's arrest

    The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has given a call to organise nationwide protests on Tuesday to press for the dismissal and arrest of Union minister Ajay Misra in connection with the Lakhimpur violence and also to mark the completion of 11 months of farmers' agitation.

  • Oct 26, 2021 07:25 AM IST

    Amit Shah pays tribute to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in 2019 Pulwama terror attack

    Union minister Amit Shah pays tribute to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

  • Oct 26, 2021 07:12 AM IST

    4 dead after fire broke out in Delhi's old Seelampuri area

    Four person found dead after a fire broke out at top floor of three-storey building in Old Seemapuri area early in the morning: Delhi Police.

  • Oct 26, 2021 06:56 AM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ram temple site today

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and to Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple on Tuesday.

  • Oct 26, 2021 06:37 AM IST

    WHO to consider emergency use listing of Covaxin in meet today

    The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on Tuesday to consider much-coveted emergency use approval to Covaxin, India's indigenously-made vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

  • Oct 26, 2021 06:17 AM IST

    Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea today

    The Bombay High Court will on Tuesday hear the bail application of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, in the Mumbai cruise drugs raid case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news
india news

Congress meet today to discuss strategy for internal polls

  • In a letter to all state Congress chiefs, All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal asked them to turn the membership drive for organisational polls into a “mass campaign process”.
The Congress has formed a panel to strategise agitations and protest programmes across states.(HT_PRINT)
The Congress has formed a panel to strategise agitations and protest programmes across states.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Supreme Court to continue hearing Lakhimpur Kheri violence case today

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: The Supreme Court rapped the Uttar Pradesh police for “dragging its feet” in the investigation and noted that the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case needed to get more witnesses to record their statements.
The Supreme Court&nbsp;(File Photo / HT)
The Supreme Court (File Photo / HT)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking: 4 die after fire breaks out at a building in Delhi's Old Seelampuri

Breaking News Updates October 26, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

WHO to consider Covaxin's emergency listing in meet today

WHO has said it “cannot cut corners” to recommend Covaxin’s inclusion in the EUL for vaccination against Covid-19. The agency said last week it was expecting one additional piece of information from the Covaxin manufacturer, which has been submitting data on a rolling basis.
A health worker prepares a dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center set up at a Delhi government health dispensary in New Delhi, India.&nbsp;(Bloomberg)
A health worker prepares a dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center set up at a Delhi government health dispensary in New Delhi, India. (Bloomberg)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 05:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out