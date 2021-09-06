Home / India News / Breaking news: PM Modi to interact with healthcare workers from Himachal Pradesh
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking news: PM Modi to interact with healthcare workers from Himachal Pradesh

Breaking News Updates September 06, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 06:07 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 06, 2021 06:06 AM IST

    PM Modi to interact with healthcare workers from Himachal Pradesh

    At 11am today, prime minister Narendra Modi will interact virtually with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Himachal Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news

Breaking news: PM Modi to interact with healthcare workers from Himachal Pradesh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 06:07 AM IST
Breaking News Updates September 06, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
A new AC-3 tier economy coach
A new AC-3 tier economy coach
india news

Prayagraj-Jaipur Express to run with Railways' new AC-3 tier coaches from today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 05:47 AM IST
It is thus the first train to be fitted with these new compartments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme on May 30, PM Modi lauded doctors, nurses, and frontline workers for their contribution to the fight against Covid-19.(PTI Photo)
During his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme on May 30, PM Modi lauded doctors, nurses, and frontline workers for their contribution to the fight against Covid-19.(PTI Photo)
india news

PM Modi to interact with health workers, vaccine beneficiaries in Himachal today

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 05:43 AM IST
  • Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur will be present during the event, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People celebrate after the Supreme Court's verdict on Section 377 in New Delhi on September 6, 2018.(HT Photo)
People celebrate after the Supreme Court's verdict on Section 377 in New Delhi on September 6, 2018.(HT Photo)
india news

Section 377, 3 years on: Freedom to love takes root

By Dhrubo Jyoti, Dhamini Ratnam
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 04:46 AM IST
The landmark ’18 verdict prompted LGBT people across India to seek their rights from courts and society. The key to this advancement were residents of small towns and villages
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned to the ED’s office in New Delhi on Monday for questioning in the coal smuggling case. (PTI PHOTO.)
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned to the ED’s office in New Delhi on Monday for questioning in the coal smuggling case. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

If you have evidence against me, make it public: Abhishek Banerjee before facing ED

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 04:13 AM IST
His wife Rujira Banerjee on Wednesday did not go to the ED’s office in Delhi where she was summoned in the same case. Citing the risk a mother of two infants faces while travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic, she wrote a letter to the agency saying it will be convenient for her if ED officers come to her Kolkata residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of right-wing leaders manhandled a pastor inside a police station on Sunday. (SOURCED.)
A group of right-wing leaders manhandled a pastor inside a police station on Sunday. (SOURCED.)
india news

In Chhattisgarh, right-wing leaders thrash pastor inside police station; SHO removed

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 04:10 AM IST
On August 30, a group of over 100 people allegedly beat up a 25-year-old pastor after barging into his house at a remote village in Kabirdham district during which they were heard raising slogans against religious conversion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting again as she lost to her aide-turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram in East Midnapore district where polls were held in the second phase on April 1. To continue as chief minister, she needs to get elected before November 21. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting again as she lost to her aide-turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram in East Midnapore district where polls were held in the second phase on April 1. To continue as chief minister, she needs to get elected before November 21. (SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)
india news

TMC fields CM Mamata as nominee from Bhawanipore for upcoming Bengal by-polls

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:43 AM IST
Since the Congress and the Left parties could not win a single seat for the first time since Independence, the contest in the coming Bengal elections is likely to be bi-polar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Though not ordered yet, LCH was deployed in Ladakh to support the IAF, during the border row with China last year.(File Photo)
Though not ordered yet, LCH was deployed in Ladakh to support the IAF, during the border row with China last year.(File Photo)
india news

Deliveries started, but HAL yet to get contract for LCH

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:16 AM IST
HAL is awaiting a contract from the ministry for 15 limited series production (LSP) helicopters and expects follow-on orders as the IAF and the army have a combined projected requirement of 160 LCHs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Section 377 Supreme court verdict (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Section 377 Supreme court verdict (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

Section 377, 3 years on: Walking down the aisle of history

By Anand Grover
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:28 AM IST
The first failure, the dismissal of the Naz petition in 2004 and the review petition arising out of it in the Delhi Hc on technical grounds, was a big let-down but not for long as the SC set aside the dismissal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of Taliban forces stands guard next to a plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Sunday. (REUTERS)
A member of Taliban forces stands guard next to a plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Sunday. (REUTERS)
india news

As Taliban sends conflicting signals, India maintains studied silence

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The external affairs ministry has said that issues raised by the Indian side would be ‘positively addressed’
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

France’s biggest trial to begin Wednesday

By Agence France-Presse, Paris
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The biggest trial in France’s modern legal history begins on Wednesday over the November 2015 attacks on Paris that saw 130 people slaughtered at bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall
READ FULL STORY
Close
V O Chidambaranar’s life-size statue, which was decked with garlands and flowers for the anniversary, is on the Chennai Port premises. (HT Photo)
V O Chidambaranar’s life-size statue, which was decked with garlands and flowers for the anniversary, is on the Chennai Port premises. (HT Photo)
india news

Tamil Nadu honours freedom fighter VO Chidambaram; PM says he stood for self-reliance

By Press Trust of India, Chennai
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Chidambaranar’s life-size statue, which was decked with garlands and flowers for the anniversary, is on the Chennai Port premises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur. (PTI)
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur. (PTI)
india news

Centre open to holding talks with agitating farmers: Thakur

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Thakur, who was in Bengaluru on Sunday, said that opposition political parties who could not promote reforms during their terms have a problem when the Modi government has been successful in heralding changes and working to double farmer incomes across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers bury the body of a 12-year-old Nipah virus victim at Kannamparambu cemetery in Kozhikode on Sunday. (PTI)
Health workers bury the body of a 12-year-old Nipah virus victim at Kannamparambu cemetery in Kozhikode on Sunday. (PTI)
india news

Tamil Nadu on alert after Kerala Nipah death

By Press Trust of India, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:04 AM IST
A 12-year old boy died on Sunday due to Nipah virus infection at a hospital in Kozhikode, according to Kerala health minister Veena George.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Section 377 decriminalisation (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)
Section 377 decriminalisation (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)
india news

Section 377, 3 years on: Want the pace of change to accelerate

By Parmesh Shahani
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:28 AM IST
Mainstream society needs to step up. It is not the onus of LGBTQ persons alone to struggle and fight for change
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.