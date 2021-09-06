Breaking news: PM Modi to interact with healthcare workers from Himachal Pradesh
SEP 06, 2021 06:06 AM IST
PM Modi to interact with healthcare workers from Himachal Pradesh
At 11am today, prime minister Narendra Modi will interact virtually with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Himachal Pradesh.
- Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur will be present during the event, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.