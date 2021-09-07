Home / India News / Breaking news: NASA's Perseverance captures first sample of Martian rock
Live

Breaking news: NASA's Perseverance captures first sample of Martian rock

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 06:31 AM IST

  • SEP 07, 2021 06:31 AM IST

    China reports 36 new Covid-19 cases

    China reported 36 new Covid-19 cases on September 6, up from 18 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The total confirmed cases are at 95,064, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

  • SEP 07, 2021 06:08 AM IST

    NASA's Perseverance captures first sample of Martian rock

    “It’s official: I’ve now captured, sealed, and stored the first core sample ever drilled on another planet, in a quest to return samples to Earth. It’s the first in a one-of-a-kind Martian rock collection,” official Twitter handle of NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover informs.

  • SEP 07, 2021 05:53 AM IST

    246 new local Covid-19 cases in Australia's Victoria

    Australia's Victoria reports 246 new Covid-19 cases, all locally acquired. This is the same number of cases reported a day ago on Monday. 90 cases linked to current outbreak.

A central team of experts conducted surveillance exercise in Kozhikode on Monday.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
india news

Nipah virus: Centre suggests measures to Kerala, more contacts of boy identified

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Kerala health minister Veena George said on Monday that a testing lab is ready at Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode and henceforth RT-PCR and other samples testing will be done there. She exuded confidence that the latest outbreak will be contained like the 2018 outbreak.
india news

Breaking news: NASA's Perseverance captures first sample of Martian rock

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Several cases are appeals filed by the accused whose death penalty was confirmed by the respective high courts.(HT Photo)
india news

Supreme Court to hear 40 death penalty cases from today

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 05:48 AM IST
  • Arif alias Ashfaq has been convicted in the 2000 Red Fort attack case in which three people, including two Army jawans, were killed.
The event will also be attended by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the other Union ministers of state for education.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi to address inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv today

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 05:34 AM IST
  • The theme for this year's event is ‘Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India’, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday.
The drug was in short supply as infections and hospitalisations surged during the pandemic’s second wave.(AFP)
india news

Hetero gets emergency nod for tocilizumab use

Livemint | By Neetu Chandra Sharma, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 03:35 AM IST
Hyderabad-based Hetero’s version of the drug will be available from September-end.
“If the authorities are willing to do it on their own, we won’t come in their way. But do not use our platform to push them,” said the bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar.(Representational image)
india news

SC rejects petition seeking NEET deferment

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 03:01 AM IST
The court instead asked the petitioning students to appeal to National Testing Agency (NTA) to consider their request for deferment or let them opt out this time and take another shot at the examination later.
Anil Deshmukh had in the past termed the allegations against him false.(HT File Photo)
india news

Lookout notice against ex-Maharashtra minister Deshmukh over corruption case

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:42 AM IST
In April this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Deshmukh to probe allegations that he misused his position, and collected 4.7 crore from Mumbai’s bars for their “smooth functioning” through an assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.
The BJP said its alliance partner, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), should induct its lawmakers to chief minister Prem Singh Tamang’s council of ministers (Twitter/PIB)
india news

‘Obviously’: BJP responds to buzz that it wants to be part of Sikkim cabinet

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:16 AM IST
BJP’s Sikkim in-charge Sukanta Majumdar said its alliance with SKM is intact but added that “but it will depend on the SKM if it continues.
Farmers protesting against the farm reforms in Muzaffarnagar.(PTI)
india news

Farm unions say will take protest across the country

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The plan envisions a three-point resolution, arrived at by SKM after a meeting of its key leaders on Monday.
Images for representational purpose only.
india news

Six additional Karnataka HC judges made permanent

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:35 AM IST
The President has notified the appointment of six additional judges of the Karnataka high court as permanent judges after the Supreme Court collegium approved the proposal for the same last month, a central government notification said.
The bill has come as a huge relief to employees and salespeople working in shops and showrooms across the state – some of whom work in undesirable working conditions.
india news

TN tables bill making it must for shop owners to provide seating for staff

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 03:23 AM IST
The bill is subject to assent from governor Banwarilal Purohit, and once it is an act, Tamil Nadu would be the second state after Kerala to legalise the ‘right to sit’ at the workplace.
Vinayak (or Ganesh) Chaturthi, which falls on September 10, is widely observed in Hyderabad (capital of Telangana), wherein people gather in large numbers to immerse idols in lakes or other water bodies. (AP)
india news

Police detain Andhra BJP chief, gen secy during stir over idol immersion on Ganesh Chaturthi

By HT Correspondent, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The BJP held protests on Monday in all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh demanding that the festival should be held. Party functionaries said that party leaders held demonstrations across the state demanding the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, to allow public pandals for Ganesh idols this year to observe the festival.
Tamil Nadu government, in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, last week said that people should not install Ganesh idols in public places or carry out the immersion procession. (AFP)
india news

Stop politics over God: Tamil Nadu minister to BJP state president

By HT Correspondent, Chennai
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Insisting that Vinayagar (Lord Ganesh) will fulfill the wishes of the devotees if pujas are performed at home, the minister said the government decided not to permit the immersion procession this time due to Coronavirus. He however warned that the state government will not remain a mute spectator if there were any violations.
Members of SHGs preparing a bamboo raft with seaweeds for deployment in a lagoon. (Special Arrangement)
india news

Lakshadweep launches seaweed farming units in nine inhabited islands

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The initiative is in line with a study conducted by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute which found immense potential for quality seaweeds in pollution-free lagoons for high-end utilisation like pharmaceuticals, food and nutraceuticals
Born on September 17, 1879, Periyar EV Ramasamy has enjoyed an iconic status with his ideals, particularly his stance against oppression (HT Photo)
india news

Tamil Nadu to mark Periyar’s birth anniversary as ‘Day of Social Justice’: CM Stalin

By HT Correspondent, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Periyar’s ideology was about social justice, self-respect, rationalism, equality, and brotherhood, principles that, Stalin added, employees of all state government offices would undertake a pledge of henceforth. The chief minister also said Periyar’s ideals laid a foundation for Tamil society’s growth and it would pave the way for the future.
