Breaking news: NASA's Perseverance captures first sample of Martian rock
SEP 07, 2021 06:31 AM IST
China reports 36 new Covid-19 cases
China reported 36 new Covid-19 cases on September 6, up from 18 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The total confirmed cases are at 95,064, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.
SEP 07, 2021 06:08 AM IST
NASA's Perseverance captures first sample of Martian rock
“It’s official: I’ve now captured, sealed, and stored the first core sample ever drilled on another planet, in a quest to return samples to Earth. It’s the first in a one-of-a-kind Martian rock collection,” official Twitter handle of NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover informs.
SEP 07, 2021 05:53 AM IST
246 new local Covid-19 cases in Australia's Victoria
Australia's Victoria reports 246 new Covid-19 cases, all locally acquired. This is the same number of cases reported a day ago on Monday. 90 cases linked to current outbreak.
Nipah virus: Centre suggests measures to Kerala, more contacts of boy identified
Supreme Court to hear 40 death penalty cases from today
- Arif alias Ashfaq has been convicted in the 2000 Red Fort attack case in which three people, including two Army jawans, were killed.
PM Modi to address inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv today
- The theme for this year's event is ‘Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India’, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday.