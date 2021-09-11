Home / India News / Breaking: Covid-19 cases in Australia's second biggest state hits 13-month high
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking: Covid-19 cases in Australia's second biggest state hits 13-month high

Breaking News Updates September 11, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 05:55 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 11, 2021 05:55 AM IST

    At least 1 dead, 10 missing in landslide near Mexico City

    A section of mountain on the outskirts of Mexico City gave way Friday, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto a densely populated neighborhood and leaving at least one person dead and 10 others missing.

  • SEP 11, 2021 05:52 AM IST

    Met issues heavy rain warning for Odisha; yellow alert for 19 MP districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning for Odisha over the next few days.

  • SEP 11, 2021 05:20 AM IST

    PM Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad and also perform the 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya, a girls' hostel at 11am on Saturday via video conference.

  • SEP 11, 2021 05:04 AM IST

    Covid-19 cases in Australia's second biggest state hits 13-month high

    Australia's second most populous state on Saturday reported the biggest one-day rise in locally acquired Covid-19 cases in more than a year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news
France, one of India’s closest strategic allies, has already sent the enhanced missiles and ammunition for Rafale to IAF.(ANI file photo)
France, one of India’s closest strategic allies, has already sent the enhanced missiles and ammunition for Rafale to IAF.(ANI file photo)
india news

36th Rafale to get India specific enhancements

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 05:34 AM IST
While 26 of the 4.5 generation fighter jets are already operational from Ambala in the western sector and Hashimara in the eastern sector, three more Dassault-manufactured fighters will be landing at Jamnagar base after refuelling mid-air over UAE on October 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President of India Ram Nath Kovind&nbsp;(File Photo)
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)
india news

Prez to visit Prayagraj, lay foundations for high court complex, law varsity

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 05:39 AM IST
The President will also lay the foundation stones for a multi-level parking facility, an advocate chamber library, and an auditorium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
A portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
india news

RSS leaders’ books in varsity syllabus fan row

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 05:11 AM IST
The books, written by RSS ideologues VD Savarkar, MS Golwalkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya, are among 30 others included in the third semester of the public administration course at Government Brennen College in Thalassery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
india news

Breaking: Covid-19 cases in Australia's second biggest state hits 13-month high

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Breaking News Updates September 11, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
At Friday’s meeting, the government assured to initiate action against the IAS officer, according to people familiar with the development.(HT file photo)
At Friday’s meeting, the government assured to initiate action against the IAS officer, according to people familiar with the development.(HT file photo)
india news

After ‘positive talks’, farmers say Karnal impasse may end

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 04:44 AM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday said the third round of talks with the Karnal district administration over the August 28 police action on farmers concluded on a “positive” note and hinted that the ongoing impasse may end by Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manipur police and Assam Rifles killed a self-styled commander-in-chief of SDFK in an encounter
Manipur police and Assam Rifles killed a self-styled commander-in-chief of SDFK in an encounter
india news

In joint op with Assam Rifles, Manipur police kill self-styled SDFK commander

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:21 AM IST
A Manipur police statement said the police team that went to arrest the self-styled commander-in-chief of the armed group was fired upon from a house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer leaders during a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday. (PTI)
Farmer leaders during a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday. (PTI)
india news

Don’t hold rallies till polls are declared: SKM to Punjab parties

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 04:38 AM IST
Three key political parties, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), disagreed with the proposal of Samyukt Kisan Morcha
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (PTI)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (PTI)
india news

Punjab to send unvaccinated govt employees on compulsory leave

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 05:11 AM IST
A government statement said chief minister Amarinder Singh took the “strong measure” to protect the people of the state and ensure that vaccinated people do not pay the price for continued vaccine hesitancy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Man beaten to death by 10 people in UP’s Shamli district

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Muzaffarnagar: A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by 10 people when he was waiting at a bus stand in Banat town in Shamli district on Friday, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Mumbai: Woman raped, brutally assaulted in stationary vehicle

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Mumbai: A 34-year-old woman was raped and brutally assaulted inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka and her condition was said to be serious, police said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru police analysed over 250 CCTV cameras to track a 15-year-old missing girl who decided to walk to Kodagu district from the city. (Representational picture)
Bengaluru police analysed over 250 CCTV cameras to track a 15-year-old missing girl who decided to walk to Kodagu district from the city. (Representational picture)
india news

Bengaluru: Girl sets out on foot to meet grandparents 270 km away

By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Recently, she had expressed her wish to return to her grandparents since she was not happy living in Bengaluru. However, the elderly couple insisted on her stay in Bengaluru for her education. Unable to convince her grandparents or relatives to take her back, she had decided to walk to Kodagu, the official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crowd of Bengalurians flock the city KR Market to purchase goods for Ganesha Festival on Friday. (Samuel Rajkumar/HT)
Crowd of Bengalurians flock the city KR Market to purchase goods for Ganesha Festival on Friday. (Samuel Rajkumar/HT)
india news

K’taka logs 967 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The day also saw 921 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,905,604. Active cases stood at 17,028, a health department bulletin said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)
india news

Right-wing group attacks prayer Hall in Udupi distt, no arrest yet: police

By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The chief minister has told the officials to initiate the process of selecting socially and economically backward beneficiaries in the city and rural areas across the state for 400k homes under the housing scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A devotee carries an idol of Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)
A devotee carries an idol of Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)
india news

Residents mark Ganesh Chaturthi amid uncertainty over festive days

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Bommai on Friday said that he has asked revenue minister R Ashok to speak with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to get a clarification on the issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a statement given to the police, the officials of the centre said that the HJV group barged into the prayer hall unexpectedly and started attacking the devotees. (Representational picture)
According to a statement given to the police, the officials of the centre said that the HJV group barged into the prayer hall unexpectedly and started attacking the devotees. (Representational picture)
india news

Right-wing group attacks prayer Hall in Udupi district, no arrest yet: police

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The officials of the prayer hall, in their complaint, have accused the members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) for the attack. In a counter- complaint, HJV alleged that the prayer hall was promoting religious conversions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.