BREAKING: China reports 13,146 locally transmitted Covid cases

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 03, 2022 08:19 AM IST
China reports 13,146 locally transmitted Covid cases
China reported 13,146 Covid cases, the highest since the peak of the first wave more than two years ago, according to the National Health Commission. The cases continue to increase amid the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Apr 03, 2022 07:48 AM IST
Fatalities feared after explosion in Baku nightclub; rescue operation on
An explosion at a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital early Sunday caused an unknown number of casualties, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
"According to preliminary reports, some people were killed and injured in the incident," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
Apr 03, 2022 06:49 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise again
State-owned fuel retailers hiked the price of petrol by 80 paise again, taking the petrol and diesel rate in Delhi to ₹103.41 per litre and ₹94.67 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are ₹118.41 and ₹102.64.
Kadarla Srinivas, who had been admitted to the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of the MGM with serious lung, kidney and liver ailments on March 26, was shifted to the NIMS Hyderabad on Friday morning as his condition deteriorated.
As many as 19,920 people were administered the precautionary booster dose during the mass vaccination exercise, which was conducted in primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres across the state.
This suspension is in response to the outcomes of WHO post emergency use listing inspection conducted between March 14 – 22, and the need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address recently identified good manufacturing practice (GMP) deficiencies.