BREAKING: China reports 13,146 locally transmitted Covid cases

  Breaking news updates April 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 08:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 03, 2022 08:19 AM IST

    China reports 13,146 locally transmitted Covid cases

    China reported 13,146 Covid cases, the highest since the peak of the first wave more than two years ago, according to the National Health Commission. The cases continue to increase amid the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

  • Apr 03, 2022 07:48 AM IST

    Fatalities feared after explosion in Baku nightclub; rescue operation on

    An explosion at a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital early Sunday caused an unknown number of casualties, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    "According to preliminary reports, some people were killed and injured in the incident," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

  • Apr 03, 2022 06:49 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise again

    State-owned fuel retailers hiked the price of petrol by 80 paise again, taking the petrol and diesel rate in Delhi to 103.41 per litre and 94.67 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are 118.41 and 102.64.

CIC Uday Mahurkar's office disposed of record 5,056 RTI in 2021-2022

  • Citing a ruling on ancient Sanskrit manuscripts, Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar said he “passed landmark judgements without fear or favour”.
Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar.
Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 08:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if...: Raj Thackeray's warning

‘Were there loudspeakers when the religion was founded?’ MNS chief Raj Thackeray said in his Gudi Padwa address adding that he is not against prayers or any particular religion. 
Raj Thackeray said NCP has divided people on the basis of caste.&nbsp;
Raj Thackeray said NCP has divided people on the basis of caste. 
Published on Apr 03, 2022 07:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Updated on Apr 03, 2022 08:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Meteor shower or rocket re-entry? Rare event light up skies of Maharashtra, MP

A meteor shower is a celestial event during which several meteors are seen to radiate or originate, from one point in the night sky.
Possible meteor shower or rocket re-entry seen over skies of Maharashtra.(ANI)
Possible meteor shower or rocket re-entry seen over skies of Maharashtra.(ANI)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 05:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Arunachal: Two injured in Army firing; Naga outfit demands repeal of Afspa

According to local accounts, the two were returning from a nearby river after fishing when army personnel opened fire. The army said that it was a case of “mistaken identity”.
Image used only for representation (HT file photo)
Image used only for representation (HT file photo)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 04:13 AM IST
Agencies |
india news

954 MP govt staff with more than 2 kids served notices

The action has been taken as per a circular of the General Administration Department issued in 2000, district education officer Atul Mudgal explained.
Image used only for representation. (HT File Photo)
Image used only for representation. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 04:14 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar
india news

Patient bitten by rodents at hospital dies in Telangana

Kadarla Srinivas, who had been admitted to the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) of the MGM with serious lung, kidney and liver ailments on March 26, was shifted to the NIMS Hyderabad on Friday morning as his condition deteriorated.
Srinivas, a goldsmith from Bhimaram village on the outskirts of Hanamkonda town, had been in the news when the local media reported about rodents nibbling his fingers and toes when he was lying in an unconscious state on the hospital bed in the RICU ward at the MGM. (HT Archives)
Srinivas, a goldsmith from Bhimaram village on the outskirts of Hanamkonda town, had been in the news when the local media reported about rodents nibbling his fingers and toes when he was lying in an unconscious state on the hospital bed in the RICU ward at the MGM. (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:22 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Tamil Nadu BJP president gets Y security after bombs hurled at party office

The move has come on the back of three petrol bombs having been hurled at the party’s headquarters in Chennai in February this year.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is allegedly facing threats from Maoists and religious extremists. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is allegedly facing threats from Maoists and religious extremists. (ANI)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByAgencies, New Delhi
india news

400k vaccinated in Tamil Nadu mega drive

As many as 19,920 people were administered the precautionary booster dose during the mass vaccination exercise, which was conducted in primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres across the state.
On those aged between 15 and 18 years, the department said it has vaccinated 28,80,878 people (86.10 per cent) with first dose and 2,115,293 (63.22 per cent) with second jab so far. (HT Archives)
On those aged between 15 and 18 years, the department said it has vaccinated 28,80,878 people (86.10 per cent) with first dose and 2,115,293 (63.22 per cent) with second jab so far. (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Stalin launches new DMK party office in Delhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accompanied the DMK chief as he inaugurated his party’s new office.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin during the inauguration of DMK’s office ‘Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’, in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin during the inauguration of DMK’s office ‘Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’, in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByAgencies, New Delhi
india news

Row erupts over Kerala fire officials training PFI men

Leader of opposition V D Satheesan and Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Surendran sought strict action against the officials.
A senior official said the government viewed the issue seriously. “It is a serious issue. The government will take appropriate action after going through the report of the DGP,” he said. (HT Photo)
A senior official said the government viewed the issue seriously. “It is a serious issue. The government will take appropriate action after going through the report of the DGP,” he said. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

3 kangaroos rescued after they were dumped by traffickers in north Bengal; 1 found dead

On Saturday morning locals spotted the carcass of another kangaroo and alerted the forest department.
On Friday, two kangaroos were rescued from Gajoldoba, a tourist destination in Jalpaiguri district, near Siliguri, while another one was rescued from Farabari, around 40 km away, also in Jalpaiguri district near Siliguri. (SOURCED.)
On Friday, two kangaroos were rescued from Gajoldoba, a tourist destination in Jalpaiguri district, near Siliguri, while another one was rescued from Farabari, around 40 km away, also in Jalpaiguri district near Siliguri. (SOURCED.)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

WHO suspends Covaxin supplies under UN procurement

This suspension is in response to the outcomes of WHO post emergency use listing inspection conducted between March 14 – 22, and the need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address recently identified good manufacturing practice (GMP) deficiencies.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has suspended the supply of Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, Covaxin, under the Covax facility, the UN health body announced on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)
The World Health Organization (WHO) has suspended the supply of Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, Covaxin, under the Covax facility, the UN health body announced on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 04:12 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul
india news

Lemon prices soar with early onset of summer

The situation is a nod to economist George Akerlof’s famous insight about selling lemons, which fetched him the Nobel prize. It states that only traders know the true value of what they are selling.
In March, the average wholesale price of lemon jumped 80% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,100 per quintal over February. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
In March, the average wholesale price of lemon jumped 80% to 5,100 per quintal over February. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByZia Haq
india news

Growing trust in India is helping in key deals: Piyush Goyal

The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) was signed between the two countries on Saturday.
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal is simultaneously working on half a dozen prospective free trade agreements (FTAs) (AFP)
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal is simultaneously working on half a dozen prospective free trade agreements (FTAs) (AFP)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal
