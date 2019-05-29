Today in New Delhi, India
Bride elopes with priest who performed wedding rituals

Reena Bai, 21, hailing from Tori Bagrod village in Vidisha district, was married on May 7 and the rituals were performed by a priest, Vinod Maharaj.

May 29, 2019
Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh)
Reena Bai is missing since May 23 and has taken away cash and jewellery with her, relatives say. (AFP File Photo)

Just two weeks after her marriage, a woman from Madhya Pradesh has reportedly eloped with the priest who performed her wedding rituals.

Reena Bai is missing since May 23 and has taken away cash and jewellery with her, relatives say. A case has been filed with the police.

Family members now believe that Reena Bai had an affair with the priest before the marriage.

May 29, 2019

