News / India News / British tourist, 45, found dead in Goa may have had a fall: Police

British tourist, 45, found dead in Goa may have had a fall: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 04, 2024 09:02 PM IST

PANAJI: A 45-year-old British tourist who was found dead near a beach in Agonda South Goa may have died due to injuries sustained in a fall, police officers said on Thursday.

Police said the autopsy report has revealed fractures to her cervical spine and brain haemorrhage (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Emma Louise, a frequent visitor to Goa, was found dead on Tuesday evening in a church compound, a portion of which extends to the beach.

“The autopsy report has revealed fractures to her cervical spine and brain haemorrhage -- that is internal bleeding. It is suspected that she had a fall and was knocked unconscious and remained unattended resulting in her death,” police inspector Chandrakant Gawas said.

Gawas added that the circumstances leading to her fall are not fully clear

On Wednesday, police said that there were no visible external injuries and that there was nothing to indicate foul play.

“She was found with no injuries, her clothes and possessions including her mobile phone and identity documents were intact and found on her person. We do not suspect foul play”.

