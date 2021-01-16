BRO constructs 110-feet bailey bridge at on Jammu-Srinagar highway in 60 hours

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday finished the construction of a 110-feet bailey bridge at Kela Morh near Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in a record time of 60 hours, said senior officials.

The bailey bridge, which would be opened for regular traffic on Saturday evening, was required as retaining wall of the existing bridge collapsed on January 11 cutting the valley from the rest of the country, the BRO officials mentioned.

Bailey bridge is made from portable and prefabricated steel panels that can be quickly assembled.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the agency responsible for NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar highway), and the civil administration had requested the BRO to assist in bridging the gap after the wall's collapse, the officials said.

"After initial recce, the construction of bridge commenced on January 14 at 7.30 AM. Led by Lt Col Varun Khare, Officer Commanding, the team of 99 RCC (road construction company), comprising six officers, 10 supervisors and 50 labourers, worked tirelessly for 60 hours," said one of the officials.

The trial run of the bridge was carried out at 2.30 PM on Saturday and the bridge would be opened for regular traffic on Saturday evening, the officials said.

The launching of bridge has brought much needed relief for people stranded at different locations, they mentioned.