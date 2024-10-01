BRS MLC K Kavitha was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, where she will undergo medical tests, reported news agency ANI. She was admitted recently, with the tests expected to be completed on Tuesday. BRS leader K Kavitha admitted to private hospital in Hyderabad

Unnamed sources told news agency PTI reported doctors will decide whether she needs further hospitalisation or not based on the test results.

During her time in Tihar jail related to the alleged Delhi excise policy case, Kavitha, the daughter of BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, suffered from several health issues, including gynaecological problems and high fever, they added.

Also read: Senior BRS leaders under house arrest

Kavitha, who was arrested by the ED in March this year and subsequently by the CBI in April, was released from Tihar prison in August after the Supreme Court granted her bail in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

What was K Kavitha accused of?

The ED and CBI have accused K Kavitha of being part of the so-called South Group, a group of businessmen and politicians who allegedly paid the Aam Aadmi Party kickbacks worth ₹100 crore in return for favouring them in formulating and implementing the policy.

According to officials, the CBI inquiry was recommended based on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

The ED also filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in the excise policy case against Kavitha and the other accused, Chanpreet Singh, Damodar, Prince Singh, and Arvind Kumar.

In July, the Delhi high court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy. However, on August 12, the Supreme Court asked the probe agencies to file their responses to her plea challenging the Delhi court's order.

Kavitha was granted bail in both the cases - ED and CBI - on August 27.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)