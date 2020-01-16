Bru tribals from Mizoram to now live permanently in Tripura, pact inked

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 22:03 IST

Displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram, who have been living as refugees in Tripura since 1997, will now permanently settle in Tripura, according to an agreement signed between the Union government, the state governments of Tripura and Mizoram and Bru-Reang representatives in the national Capital on Thursday.

The deal was signed by representatives of Bru and the Tripura and Mizoram governments in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block. More than 30,000 displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram have been living as refugees in Tripura since 1997.

Under the agreement, Bru tribals will now live in Tripura permanently, Shah said.

The Bru tribals have been staying in Tripura in different relief camps after they escaped from Mizoram in 1997 following ethnic clashes between Bru and Mizo communities.

In July 2018, an agreement signed for repatriation of the Bru tribals to Mizoram did not take shape as a majority of the community members refused to go back to Mizoram. So far, only 328 families have returned and settled in Mizoram.

“A 23-year-old problem, which has been lingering for so long, has reached its logical conclusion. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have been solving one after another complicated problem,” Shah said.

According to the agreement, Rs 4 lakh will be given to each Bru family in a fixed deposit account, Rs 5,000 per month for two years, a plot of land in Tripura and ration for two years. For all such assistance, the central government will provide Rs 600 crore.

“The Bru people, who have been living in sub-human conditions in different camps, can now live in their own homes permanently. They will enjoy equal rights of any Indian living in Tripura with voting rights. They will now live honourably,” Shah said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma besides Tripura royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman were present at the event.

Sarma, who played a crucial role in hammering out a solution between the Bru people and the governments of Tripura and Mizoram, said the conflict resolution exercise has been going on in the Northeastern region and Thursday’s agreement was a part of it.

Zoramthanga said with this agreement, a long-drawn problem had come to an end.