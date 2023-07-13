Home / India News / Two brothers killed in Surendranagar over land dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 13, 2023 01:14 PM IST

Police said the attack in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district was linked to a land dispute between the two sides

Ahmedabad: A group of about 20 people killed two men in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district over a continuing land dispute on Wednesday, police said.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Surendranagar superintendent of police Haresh Dudhat said the two victims were brothers, from the Dalit community, and lived in the district’s Samadhiyala village.

On Wednesday evening, a group of individuals attacked Aalji Parmar and Manubhai Parmar, the two brothers who are in their fifties, using sharp-edged weapons. The brothers sustained serious injuries in the attack and were taken to a district hospital but they did not survive.

Police said the attackers were from the dominant Kathi-Darbar community and thrashed other people from the Dalit community with sticks and iron pipes who tried to help the two brothers. The violence also resulted in injuries to six other individuals, including two women.

