‘Brute repression’ unacceptable: Sonia

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:55 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused the government of “unleashing brute repression” against students, the youth and other citizens protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, insisting that it was “unacceptable” in a democracy.

She also likened the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) to demonetisation, saying the people will have to stand in line to prove their and their ancestors’ citizenship. It is the duty of the government to listen to the country’s citizens and address their concerns, Gandhi said in a televised statement .

It was a rare instance of Gandhi, who turned 73 on December 9, issuing a televised statement. A Congress functionary said the move was cleared by her two days ago after she received feedback that protests against the CAA were spreading and the Congress should stand by those at the forefront of the protests.

“Though she had issued statements on the prevailing situation in the last few days, it was felt that her views need to be reiterated through a televised address to the nation since she is not on social media,” the functionary said on condition of anonymity, adding the move had also been endorsed by the party’s core group on Thursday.

In her video message, Gandhi expressed “deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed” that she alleged had been unleased by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government against the students, youth and other citizens across the country.

“There have been spontaneous protests in the universities, IITs {Indian Institutes of Technology}, IIMs {Indian Institutes of Management} and other leading academic institutions throughout the country against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the BJP government,” she said.

The main opposition party has already decided to organise protest rallies and peace marches across the country from next week. It will also undertake a flag march in all states on December 28, its foundation day.

“In a democracy, people have a right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns. Equally, it is the duty of the government to listen to the citizens and address their concerns. The BJP government has shown utter disregard for people’s voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. This is unacceptable in a democracy,” she said.

The Congress party condemns the actions of the government and expresses solidarity with the students and citizens of India in their struggle, Gandhi added.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act is discriminatory and the proposed nation-wide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable. Like at the time of ‘note-bandi’, {banknote ban} they will have to stand in line to prove their and their ancestors’ citizenship. People’s apprehensions are real and legitimate.”

Gandhi said the Congress party was fully committed to defending the fundamental rights of the people and upholding the foundational values of the Constitution.

Later in the evening, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the protests at Delhi’s India Gate against the CAA, which is aimed at easing the grant of Indian citizenship to members of religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“Citizenship Act and NRC are against the poor. They will be most affected by it. What will the daily wage labourers do?” she asked.

Priyanka Gandhi also appealed to the people to hold peaceful demonstrations.