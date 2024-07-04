BSF, Bangaldesh’s BGB ink deal for better coordination, cooperation

Shillong: The border coordination conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and its Bangladesh counterpart, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which began on July 1, concluded on Thursday with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document for better coordination and cooperation between the two forces, officials aware of the matter said. The conference was held in Meghalaya’s Shillong. The 13-member Indian delegation was led by Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IG, BSF and the 13-member BGB delegation was led by Md Shazedur Rahman, BGBM, additional director general, Chattogram (HT Photo/Sourced)

The 13-member Indian delegation was led by Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, inspector general of police (IG), BSF, Tripura Frontier, while the 13-member BGB delegation was led by Md Shazedur Rahman, BGBM, additional director general, region commander, Chattogram.

An official communique from BSF Meghalaya Frontier said that various issues of bilateral interest which will pave the way towards enhancing the understanding and cooperation between both the border forces were discussed at length over the three days.

“Further, special emphasis was given to focus issues, particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband items like psychotropic drugs and narcotic substances, Border violation, and pending infrastructural/developmental works, besides common Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP),” read the statement.

Heads of both delegations deliberated and re-emphasized to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both forces for creating an environment of peace and tranquillity along the International boundary by amicably resolving them and further strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation.

The BSF delegation head highlighted the “sincere commitment of both the Border Guarding Forces in maintaining peace and harmony along the International Boundary and strengthening the existing robust cordial relations”.

Rahman conveyed his warm gratitude to the Indian delegation for participating in the above conference and making valuable contributions during deliberations, which resulted in a successful conclusion with agreements on various aspects.

“Embarking on the path of Confidence Building Measures, Border Guarding Forces of India and Bangladesh have been forging ahead in their ever-growing friendly relationship by participating in Inspectors General BSF – Region Commanders BGB level Border Co-ordination Conference at regular intervals,” the communique added.

The last border coordination conference was held at Chattogram, Bangladesh in September 2023.

Over the past few years, the BSF and the BGB have not only cemented their bond of friendship jointly but have also acquired new dimensions in mutual trust and cooperation for resolving the bilateral border issues through meaningful dialogues at various command levels.