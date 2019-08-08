BSF guns down cattle smuggler in Bengal’s Behrampore, 525 bovines seized

india

Foiling two major cattle smuggling operations along the India-Bangladesh border in the early hours of Wednesday, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel gunned down an alleged smuggler and seized 525 cows and buffalos in separate operations in Bengal’s Malda and Murshidabad districts.

Two alleged smugglers were arrested in Malda while one was killed in firing. In Murshidabad, all the smugglers managed to escape.

Rafiqul Sheigh, died at Sudebpur in the Baishnabnagar area of Malda when BSF personnel from the 24th Battalion opened fire after they were attacked.

A Malda-based BSF officer, who is not authorized to talk to the media, said on condition of anonymity, that the smugglers attacked his men with sharp weapons. Sheikh is a resident of Kumbhira village in the Baishnabnagar area of Malda. Two alleged smugglers, identified as Safikul Sheikh and Sintu Sheikh, were handed over to the local police. BSF seized 300 cows and buffalos from the spot.

In Murshidabad, the smugglers tied the animals to trunks of banana trees that float in water and attempted to cross the Ganges which is in spate because of the monsoon, a district-based BSF officer said on condition of anonymity since he is not authorized to brief the media.

BSF personnel deployed at Haurdanga border outpost carried out the operation.

“Personnel of the 117 th Battalion managed to seize 225 cows and buffalos from the river by using boats. The smugglers managed to flee,” the officer said.

Local people told BSF officers that demand for beef has gone up in Bangladesh because of the upcoming Eid festival and smugglers are getting a lot more for each animal. “Depending on its looks, a full-grown cow can sell for more than Rs one lakh in Bangladesh,” the officer said.

The BSF has seized 19,074 cows and buffaloes between January 1 and August 7 from different parts of Murshidabad, Malda, Nadia and other districts, the officer said.

“Unless we get complete cooperation from local villagers and police it is impossible to stop cattle smuggling,” he added.

