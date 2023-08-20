BSF troops to be deployed near Kuki village that was attacked

New Delhi A team of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel is likely to be posted near Thawai Kuki village, where three village guards, all members of the tribal Kuki community, were killed by armed miscreants on Friday morning, according to people aware of the matter. Security personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse those protesting for withdrawal of central forces, in Imphal East on August 16. (AFP)

Security forces are combing the jungles of the adjoining hills, where the armed miscreants are believed to be hiding, but the attackers are still absconding, the people said.

Friday’s violence marked the first killings in the state in 13 days, breaking the fragile peace established in a state where clashes between the dominant Meitei community and the tribal Kuki community has killed at least 155 people and displaced another 50,000 people.

The likely deployment of the BSF comes on a day when Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh sought an explanation and ordered an inquiry from Churachandpur deputy commissioner over the display of weapons at an Independence Day parade in the hill district -- a development that is further adding to the tension in the ethnic violence-hit state.

The photos and videos of the function showed young men, who were part of the parade, in combat fatigue carrying what appears to be sophisticated weapons.

“The CM has sought a report on how people were carrying arms and also displaying in public. This was not the district administration’s official August 15 parade but was organised by Zomi Council Steering Committee at the Churachandpur ground,” said an official of the state government aware of the matter.

But the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum(ITLF), an influential umbrella group of tribal bodies, denied the allegations. Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson of the ITLF said the people who participated in the parade were village volunteers. “The guns carried by village volunteers are toy guns or wooden guns,” Vualzong said.

Churachandpur is a hill district where most residents are Kukis. Kukis live in the hill districts while Meiteis are predominantly residents of plains and valley such as Imphal. The Kuki groups have accused chief minister N Biren Singh, who is a Meitei, of bias. The tribal groups accused Singh’s police force(largely consisting of Meiteis) of bias and attacking Kukis.

Last week, 10 Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribals MLAs of Manipur submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to create separate posts for chief secretary and director general of police for the five hills districts for Kuki and other tribal groups.

On Saturday, security forces continued to search for the armed miscreants who came to Thuwai Kuki village in Ukhrul at around 4.30am and killed the three village guards -- Thangkhokai Haokip(35), Jamkhogin Haokip(26) and Hollenson Baithe(24).

“The search operation was carried out till late night on Friday. It was resumed again today. Based on intelligence reports, we are looking for the miscreants in other places too,” said an officer of the Assam Rifles.

Gigin, the local Ukhrul President of the Kuki students Organisation (KSO), said a meeting was held with the villagers, KSO workers, and police on Friday night.

“The district SP who had come for the funeral on Friday night has assured us that a BSF team will be posted near the village. Thuwai Kuki village was never attacked all these months so everyone assumed that it would not be targeted. But things have changed now. Even those armed militants who killed the three villagers must be hiding in the jungle,” Gigin said.

There are around 50 houses, all inhabited by Kuki families, in the village.

SP, (Ukhrul) Nigshem Vashum confirmed that police have requested for a company of BSF personnel to be posted in the village and nearby areas.

The attackers approached the village from the hills located to the east, and fired at the three village guards. The killers also mutilated the bodies before fleeing the spot. The bunker where the bodies were found, police said, is located around 1km from village. They added that there are no credible eyewitness of the incident.

The violence in Manipur, raging since May 3, sparked a nationwide outcry last month after a 30-second video clip showed a brutal May 4 sexual assault where a group of men – a first information report (FIR) later identified them as Meiteis – were seen hooting and applauding while stripping two Kuki women and forcing them to parade naked. The horrific clip prompted the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the case and announce that it will monitor all cases of violence against women during the ethnic clashes. The top court also ordered the setting up of a high-powered committee, comprising three retired women high court judges, that will visit the strife-torn state and report back on the efficacy of rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures.

