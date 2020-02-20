e-paper
BSF officer found dead along Indo-Pak border, probe ordered

The deceased officer has been identified as VP Yadav, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

india Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The jawan is suspected to have died from the injury caused by a shot fired by his own service weapon. Image used for representational purpose only.
An assistant commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted along the Indo-Pak border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in his room under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as VP Yadav, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

He is suspected to have died from the injury caused by a shot fired by his own service weapon, which was recovered from the spot.

BSF Jammu Frontier IGP, NS Jamwal said, “The officer was found dead in his room this morning. We are ascertaining whether he committed suicide or died of accidental gunfire. The investigation has been initiated.”

The officer was posted at Karol Krishna border outpost in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

The incident occurred around 8.45 AM this morning.

