BSF trooper killed, seven injured in Pakistani shelling in Jammu

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed and seven others injured in Pakistani firing along the International Border in Jammu's RS Pura sector on Saturday. Border Security Force sub-inspector Mohammed Imteyaz.(X-@bsf_jammu)

Officials said sub-inspector Mohammed Imteyaz made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly leading from the front, alongside seven others who were injured in cross-border firing initiated by Pakistan.

While Imteyaz succumbed to his injuries, the other personnel were admitted to a hospital, they added.

“We salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF braveheart sub-inspector Md Imteyaz in service of the nation on May 10, 2025, during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, district Jammu,” the force's Jammu frontier said in a post on X.

It was further said that the BSF Director General and all ranks extended their deepest condolences to Sub-Inspector Imteyaz's family.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be conducted at the BSF's Jammu frontier headquarters in Paloura on Sunday to pay tribute to Imteyaz, the officials said.

The Border Security Force is responsible for safeguarding the more than 2,000-kilometre-long frontier between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have reached an agreement on a ceasefire, with foreign secretary Vikram Misri announcing that the Directors General of Military Operations from both countries had decided to cease all firing and military action on land, air, and sea, effective from 5 pm on Saturday.

He said that instructions have been issued on both sides to implement this understanding. The Director Generals of Military Operations will have another discussion on May 12 at 12pm, he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that after a long night of talks mediated by the United States, India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

He congratulated both countries for demonstrating common sense and intelligence in resolving the conflict.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated significantly after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.