e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

BSF working on tech solutions to combat drones along Indo-Pak border: DG

BSF Director General V K Johri also said that the force has expanded its “strategic capabilities” by using new technology and intelligence to guard the over 6,386 km long borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2019 12:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The BSF DG said that anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate across the border and the BSF is alert “all times” to thwart these bids.
The BSF DG said that anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate across the border and the BSF is alert “all times” to thwart these bids. (Gurinder Osan/ HT Photo/ Representative Image)
         

The Border Security Force (BSF) is working on technical solutions to combat the threat of rogue drones along the India-Pakistan International Border, the chief of the force said on Sunday.

BSF Director General V K Johri also said that the force has expanded its “strategic capabilities” by using new technology and intelligence to guard the over 6,386 km long borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Addressing the 55th Raising Day event of the force at a BSF camp in New DElhi, the DG said the Line of Control (Loc) in Kashmir and the International Border in Punjab have become “operationally sensitive” in recent times.

“We have received reports about the activity of drones along the western border front (along Pakistan) in the recent past and we are working on technical solutions and taking important steps to tackle this issue,” DG Johri said.

He added that anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate across the border and the BSF is alert “all times” to thwart these bids. The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong BSF was raised on this day in 1965 and is primarily tasked to guard the India and Pakistan borders apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain.

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis appointed leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly
Devendra Fadnavis appointed leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly
GST collection in November hits Rs 1 lakh crore; third highest ever
GST collection in November hits Rs 1 lakh crore; third highest ever
Cong’s Nana Patole elected Maharashtra speaker after BJP withdraws candidate
Cong’s Nana Patole elected Maharashtra speaker after BJP withdraws candidate
55-yr-old woman raped, killed in Delhi amid protests over Hyderabad case
55-yr-old woman raped, killed in Delhi amid protests over Hyderabad case
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
Porsche car detained by Ahmedabad police, owner fined with Rs. 9.8 lakh
Porsche car detained by Ahmedabad police, owner fined with Rs. 9.8 lakh
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News