e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BSP demands UP govt reconsider decision on law against ‘love jihad’

BSP demands UP govt reconsider decision on law against ‘love jihad’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet had cleared the ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years and fine for “love jihad” related offences on November 24.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 11:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Lucknow
BSP supremo Mayawati.
BSP supremo Mayawati.(HT photo)
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said that the party demands that the government reconsider on Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

“The ordinance regarding religious conversion brought by UP government in haste against love jihad is full of doubts. In the country, forceful and deceitful religious conversion is not acceptable. Many laws are already in place regarding the issue. The government should reconsider the decision on the law. The BSP demands,” Mayawati said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet had cleared the ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years and fine for “love jihad” related offences on November 24.

The new ordinance mandates a jail term of one to five years, with Rs 15,000 penalty for religious conversion for marriage or through force.

Also Read | UP Police file first FIR under ordinance against forced religious conversions

For conversion of minors and women of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes community, there will be a jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty.

tags
top news
Nepal signals ties with India are warming up but China keeps them on the edge
Nepal signals ties with India are warming up but China keeps them on the edge
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm bills’ passage
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm bills’ passage
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Covid-19: Mumbai airport gears up to transport, manage vaccine
Covid-19: Mumbai airport gears up to transport, manage vaccine
Joe Biden suffers ‘hairline fractures’ in foot, will need walking boot: Doctor
Joe Biden suffers ‘hairline fractures’ in foot, will need walking boot: Doctor
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In