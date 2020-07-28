e-paper
Home / India News / BSP to file plea in Rajasthan High Court tomorrow against merger of its MLAs with Congress

BSP to file plea in Rajasthan High Court tomorrow against merger of its MLAs with Congress

Earlier in the day, BSP supremo Mayawati lashed out at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, alleging that he merged her MLAs with the Congress out of “malicious intent”.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: BSP chief Mayawati addresses a press conference. (ANI)
         

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will file a plea in Rajasthan High Court tomorrow against the merger of its MLAs in the state with the Congress. Earlier in the day, BSP supremo Mayawati lashed out at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, alleging that he merged her MLAs with the Congress out of “malicious intent”. She said that the BSP supported the Congress unconditionally after the Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

“In Rajasthan, after elections results, the BSP gave unconditional support of all its six MLAs to Congress. Unfortunately, chief minister Ashok Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage the BSP, merged them with Congress in an unconstitutional. He did the same even in his last tenure,” Mayawati said on Tuesday.

She said that the MLAs in question will lose their party membership if they don’t vote against the Congress in proceedings to be held during the assembly Session. She said the party is willing to even move the Supreme Court.

 

“The BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court,” Mayawati said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Madan Dilawar on Tuesday filed another petition before the Rajasthan High Court against the BSP MLAs merger with Congress party. This is the third petition against the merger. In a relief to the Gehlot government, the High Court had dismissed Dilawar’s petition on Monday. Dilawar filed his second plea earlier today, seeking cancellation of the membership of the six BSP MLAs from the state legislative Assembly..

