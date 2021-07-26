BSY govt completes 2 years today, decision on his future as CM likely

Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday a decision on whether he will remain in office was likely to be known by Monday, the day his government completes two years in office.

Preparations for a grand event to commemorate the second anniversary of the Yediyurappa government are underway at the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha, even as there is no clarity regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision on his future as the chief minister. On Thursday, Yediyurappa said that following the event, an announcement on whether he will continue as the CM will be made.

He said he will speak on the achievements of his government at the function, as planned, on Monday. “After that, other things you will come to know”.

Talking to reporters in Belagavi on Sunday morning, the Lingayat strongman said that no decision had been conveyed to him by the BJP high command so far. He was in the district to inspect flood-hit areas. On his return to Bengaluru later in the evening, Yediyurappa said the situation remained the same.

“I’m going to work till the last minute. If they (central leadership) ask me to continue as the chief minister, I will. If they ask to resign, I will do so and continue working for the party,” he said in Bengaluru.

When asked when the decision could be made known to him, he said: “I hope that the decision will be given by today (Sunday evening) or tomorrow (Monday) morning.” Yediyurappa said he will continue to work for the party for another 15-20 years.

Amid speculation about a change of guard in Karnataka, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday ruled out any leadership crisis in the state and said Yediyurappa has done good work. “Karnataka is doing well. Yediyurappa is taking care of the things in his own way.” When asked if there was a leadership crisis in the state, Nadda said: “That is what you feel. We don’t feel so.”

During this visit to flood-affected areas in Belagavi on Sunday morning, when questioned about the possibility of a Dalit chief minister replacing him, Yediyurappa said: “I’m not the one to decide about it, it is for the high command to decide. Let’s first see what decision they will take…”

Asked whether he was satisfied with his work in the last two years, he said: “If you are satisfied, that’s enough for me.”

Reiterating that he will abide by the decision of the central leadership, the 78-year-old said he was “content and satisfied” and will not cross the disciplinary line. “I got most of the positions in the party which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda”, Yediyurappa said.

While the BJP is yet to make any announcement, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said the state government is interested more in politics than issues affecting the people.

“People of the state are struggling to save their lives due to flood and Covid and the government has failed to save them. Hence, he (the CM) has asked to dissolve this assembly and go to the people and get a fresh mandate.”

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru, he said: “Dissolve the current assembly and face the elections. Let us see who will form a new government as per the people’s mandate. The day Yediyurappa took over, he himself mentioned that a big political instability is prevailing. This is his administration and this is his gift to the people.”