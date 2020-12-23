BTP withdraws support from ruling Congress govt in Rajasthan

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 22:17 IST

The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) which has two MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly, on Wednesday, announced the withdrawal of support to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

The BTP, which supported Gehlot during the political crisis and Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year, was miffed with the ruling party as it chose BJP over it in Zila Pramukh elections in Dungarpur.

BTP state president Velaram Ghoghra said, “We supported the ruling government during the political crisis and Rajya Sabha polls but they betrayed us in the Zila Pramukh elections. Congress joined hands with BJP to prevent BTP from forming the board in Dungarpur Zila Parishad; therefore, we have announced the withdrawal of support.”

He said during the crisis, a 17-point memorandum was submitted but despite the assurances, it was not fulfilled. The Congress MLA levelled allegations of acceptance of a bribe of Rs 10 crore by BTP MLAs to defame them.

He also alleged that the Congress party’s local leadership neglected the party. Ghoghra said that intimation about withdrawing support had been forwarded to the Governor, Chief Minister and assembly speaker.

In the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, Congress has 105 MLAs, BJP-71, RLP-3, CPI (M)-2, BTP-2, RLD-1, and 13 legislators are independents and 3 seats are vacant.

Commenting on the development, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the entire incident of BTP will be analysed and if there is any misunderstanding it will be cleared. “We believe in giving respect to all and everyone will be taken together for the development of the state,” he said.