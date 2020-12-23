e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BTP withdraws support from ruling Congress govt in Rajasthan

BTP withdraws support from ruling Congress govt in Rajasthan

In the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, Congress has 105 MLAs, BJP-71, RLP-3, CPI (M)-2, BTP-2, RLD-1, and 13 legislators are independents and 3 seats are vacant.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 22:17 IST
Sachin Saini
Sachin Saini
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The BTP, which supported CM Ashok Gehlot during the political crisis and Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year, was miffed with the ruling party as it chose BJP over it in Zila Pramukh elections in Dungarpur.
The BTP, which supported CM Ashok Gehlot during the political crisis and Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year, was miffed with the ruling party as it chose BJP over it in Zila Pramukh elections in Dungarpur. (HT PHOTO.)
         

The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) which has two MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly, on Wednesday, announced the withdrawal of support to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

The BTP, which supported Gehlot during the political crisis and Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year, was miffed with the ruling party as it chose BJP over it in Zila Pramukh elections in Dungarpur.

BTP state president Velaram Ghoghra said, “We supported the ruling government during the political crisis and Rajya Sabha polls but they betrayed us in the Zila Pramukh elections. Congress joined hands with BJP to prevent BTP from forming the board in Dungarpur Zila Parishad; therefore, we have announced the withdrawal of support.”

He said during the crisis, a 17-point memorandum was submitted but despite the assurances, it was not fulfilled. The Congress MLA levelled allegations of acceptance of a bribe of Rs 10 crore by BTP MLAs to defame them.

He also alleged that the Congress party’s local leadership neglected the party. Ghoghra said that intimation about withdrawing support had been forwarded to the Governor, Chief Minister and assembly speaker.

In the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, Congress has 105 MLAs, BJP-71, RLP-3, CPI (M)-2, BTP-2, RLD-1, and 13 legislators are independents and 3 seats are vacant.

Commenting on the development, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the entire incident of BTP will be analysed and if there is any misunderstanding it will be cleared. “We believe in giving respect to all and everyone will be taken together for the development of the state,” he said.

tags
top news
Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia
Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia
Folk singer who hosted Amit Shah’s lunch in Bengal caught in BJP-TMC tug of war
Folk singer who hosted Amit Shah’s lunch in Bengal caught in BJP-TMC tug of war
Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
Covid-19: List of states that have imposed night curfew and other measures
Covid-19: List of states that have imposed night curfew and other measures
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
UK identifies new South African coronavirus variant, tightens lockdown
UK identifies new South African coronavirus variant, tightens lockdown
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In