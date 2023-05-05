Buddha Purnima 2023: President, PM Modi, other top leaders extend wishes

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders extended wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Friday. “On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all the countrymen and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world,” the President tweeted in Hindi. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi

Sharing a video, PM Modi wrote, “Greetings on Buddha Purnima. May the ideals of Lord Buddha keep showing light and giving strength to us all.”

Union home minister Amit Shah also extended wishes on the festival. “Best wishes of Buddha Purnima to all the countrymen. Lord Buddha gave the message of truth, non-violence, and compassion to the whole world. His life and teachings will continue to inspire us,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the “path of truth, non-violence and penance shown by Lord Gautam Buddha inspires the whole world to walk in the direction of peace, love and harmony.”

“Best wishes to all the countrymen on Buddha Purnima,” he wrote on Twitter.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. The thoughts of Lord Buddha showed a new path to humanity. May his thoughts and his teachings always inspire us all.”

About Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima - also known as Buddha Jayanti - marks the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha. It falls on a full moon day in the month of Vaishakh. This year, Buddha Purnima falls on May 5. While the precise dates of Buddha's birth and death are unknown, historians typically estimate his lifespan to be between 563-483 BC. This year marks the 2585th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha.