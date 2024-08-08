 Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former chief minister of West Bengal, passes away at 80 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former chief minister of West Bengal, passes away at 80

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Aug 08, 2024 10:50 AM IST

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the former chief minister of West Bengal, passed away on Thursday at his home. He was 80 years old.

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya (File Photo)
The former CM has been ailing for several years from chronic respiratory issues.

He is survived by his wife, Mira, and daughter Suchetana.

News / India News / Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former chief minister of West Bengal, passes away at 80
