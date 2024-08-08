Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former chief minister of West Bengal, passes away at 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the former chief minister of West Bengal, passed away on Thursday at his home. He was 80 years old.
The former CM has been ailing for several years from chronic respiratory issues.
He is survived by his wife, Mira, and daughter Suchetana.
