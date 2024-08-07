Bangladesh unrest: BSF asks villagers in WB to stay clear of border areas

Kolkata: Villagers living along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal have been asked to stay clear of the Indo-Bangladesh international border in the wake of political unrest and violent protests in Bangladesh, officials said. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard at the India-Bangladesh border of Petrapole (PTI Photo)

BSF officials familiar with the matter said that the shops along the border have been asked to close down by 9pm. Announcements would be made from local mosques and temples asking people to stay clear of border areas, many sections of which are still unfenced, said an official.

BSF’s 8 battalion and 107 battalion of the South Bengal Frontier held a coordination meeting with villagers and the district administration at Baranberia, a border outpost in Nadia district, around 100 km north of Kolkata.

A senior officer of the BSF’s South Bengal Frontier said that the villagers living in the bordering areas were briefed about the situation in Bangladesh after the change of power and the Bangladeshi army taking over.

They have been asked to stay vigilant to prevent infiltration and smuggling activities and have been asked not to move freely in the border areas and on the International Border Road (IBBR) during the night, the senior officer added.

“The farmers were instructed to use the gate only for essential work and were assured of immediate assistance from the BSF if required,” the BSF said in a statement.

The BSF has issued an alert and deployed additional troops along the Indo-Bangla border following the political turmoil in neighbouring Bangladesh on Monday.

The Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal is the longest and one of the most porous international borders in the country.

Of the 4096.7 km long border, West Bengal alone shares 2,216 km with Bangladesh. In south Bengal, the border is more than 900 km long, out of which nearly 60% is riverine.

Infiltration bids, smuggling of items such as gold and drugs, and human trafficking are common in multiple pockets along this border in south Bengal.

“These issues, such as management of tall crops in border areas, jute dumping by civilians near the border, civilian movement on border roads after curfew, and land acquisition for fencing in unfenced areas, were also discussed in the meeting with villagers and government officials from the district administration,” said the official.

Top BSF officials, including Daljit Singh Chaudhary, director general of the BSF, have been visiting border areas in south Bengal over the past two days to review the operational preparedness and strategic deployment of troops.

On Tuesday, Chaudhury visited some of the floating outposts in the Sunderban delta.

Bangladesh has been in turmoil for the past few weeks. Its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday amidst the nationwide public demonstrations seeking the ouster of her Awami League government. The army has taken responsibility for running the country till an interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is formed.

Nearly 140 people have been killed in violence after Hasina’s resignation, taking the death toll since last month to almost 450.