Budgam by-poll: BJP candidate Aga Mohsin files complaint against Omar Abdullah for MCC violation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming Budgam by-election, Aga Syed Mohsin, has filed a formal complaint before the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly during the autumn session, in Srinagar. (ANI)

The complaint pertains to a statement made by Omar Abdullah during the proceedings of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly earlier today, wherein he announced the setting up or commencement of temporary classes for a so-called "National Law University" at Ompura in the Budgam district.

According to the complaint, this announcement made from the floor of the Assembly is being widely circulated across media platforms and social networks and appears to be intended to influence the electorate of Budgam by projecting imminent developmental benefits in the constituency.

According to the complaint, the MCC prohibits announcements or promises of new projects or benefits during the election period and "Shri Abdullah's statement amounts to a inducement with clear electoral intent," it stated.

"The statement constitutes a promise of benefit to electors, made by a political leader of highstature, thereby attracting the definition of corrupt practice under Section 123(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," it added.

The complaint alleged that the announcement was made from within the Assembly, not at a private event, giving it an officialand authoritative colour and compromising the independence and integrity of the electoral process.

The complaint sought that the Election Commission take immediate cognisance of this incident and direct an inquiry through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J-K and the District Electoral Officer (DEO) Badgam. It also sought to issue a show-cause notice to Omar Abdullah for violating MCC and influencing voters, and direct immediate restraint on any administrative or publicity action related to the said announcement.

"Obtain and review the official Assembly proceedings or video record of the announcement. Initiate appropriate action under the MCC and the RPA, 1951," the BJP candidate demanded in his complaint.

"We place our full faith in the Election Commission's impartial oversight to safeguard the independence, fairness, and sanctity of the ongoing electoral process in Jammu & Kashmir," he added further.

On the Budgam seat, National Conference's Agha Mehmood will be up against PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi in the Budgam bye-election. AAP has also fielded Deeba Khan from the constituency, while the BJP has gone with Aga Syed Mohsin.

The polling is scheduled for November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14, alongside the Bihar Assembly polls results. (ANI)