Budget 2026 live updates: Capital expenditure by central government to cross ₹12 lakh Crore in FY27, says report

Jan 27, 2026 11:55:10 AM IST

Budget 2026 Live: Calling the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government ‘weaker than the Rupee’, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday took a fresh jibe at the central government as he criticized the falling value of the national currency.

“The rupee has become very weak. The government seems weaker than that…The public understands the condition of the country and the government,” news agency PTI reported quoting Wadettiwar as he noted that the falling Rupee indicates low foreign investment ahead of the Union Budget 2026.