Budget 2026 live updates: Capital expenditure by central government to cross ₹12 lakh Crore in FY27, says report
With the first phase of the Budget session set to begin tomorrow, the Union Budget will be presented at the parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026 at 11 am. This year's budget would be the first in history to be presented on a Sunday.
Key points on the Union Budget:
- For several decades after independence, India followed the tradition of presenting the Union Budget in the parliament at 5 pm, aligning to the business hours in the United Kingdom.
The historic shift from an evening to a morning presentation was made in 1999 by Yashwant Sinha, who was the finance minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's BJP-led NDA government.
- The final shift in presentation timing came into effect in 2017, when Narendra Modi's government changed the presentation date from the last working day of February to February 1, to end uncertainty for economic agents and allow more time for policy implementation before the fiscal year starts on April 1.
- The Ministry of Finance hosts a traditional halwa ceremony, which marks the beginning of printing of the Budget documents, nearly 10 days prior to the presentation of the Union Budget at the parliament. The ceremony initiates the “lock in” of documents, preventing them from leaking, until it is tabled at the parliament.
- Beginning with President Droupadi Murmu's address, the first phase of the budget session will begin on January 28 and conclude on February 13, which will be followed by a recess and a second phase thereafter, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on January 9. The second phase will commence on March 9 and continue till April 2.
- Live telecast of presentation of the Union Budget 2026 will be aired on February 1 at 11 am on the official parliament channel, Sansad TV.
Viewers can also track Hindustan Times for live and detailed coverage.
The telecast will also be available on various news outlets on TV and social media platforms like YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). Apart from this, viewers can also tune in and watch the live presentation of the Union Budget 2026 on the official website: www.indiabudget.gov.in.
The Union Budget is a comprehensive document presented by the central government which underlines a blueprint of its proposed expenditures and revenues which are planned for the upcoming fiscal year, often referred to as financial year, that begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year....Read More
The document is presented by the Union Minister of Finance, currently Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 every year. This year, it will be the first time in India's history that the Union Budget would be presented on a Sunday, adhering to the February 1 tradition set over the past few years.
Budget 2026 Live: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar says BJP government weaker than the Rupee
Budget 2026 Live: Calling the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government ‘weaker than the Rupee’, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday took a fresh jibe at the central government as he criticized the falling value of the national currency.
“The rupee has become very weak. The government seems weaker than that…The public understands the condition of the country and the government,” news agency PTI reported quoting Wadettiwar as he noted that the falling Rupee indicates low foreign investment ahead of the Union Budget 2026.
Budget 2026 Live: Congress' K Suresh says opposition will raise public-related issues at Budget session
Budget 2026 Live: Congress leader K Suresh on Tuesday said that the opposition will raise several public-related issues during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament, which is set to begin on January 28.
The government convened an all-party meeting at 11 am today, news agency ANI reported quoting Suresh as saying.
“As Opposition parties, we are raising our voices as there are several pro-people issues in the country. We are demanding a discussion on important and burning issues,” he underlined.
Budget 2026 Live: Capital expenditure by central govt to cross ₹12 lakh crore, says SBI report
Budget 2026 Live: SBI on Tuesday said that the capital expenditure by the central government is expected to cross ₹12 lakh crore in financial year 2026-27 (FY27).
The rise in expenditure would register a year-on-year growth of around 10 per cent, news agency PTI reported citing the SBI report.
SBI also pointed out a possibility of a steady rise in government-led capital spending over the years, highlighting the continued focus on infrastructure creation and economic growth.
“Government capex may cross ₹12 lakh crore in FY27...a YoY growth of approx. 10 per cent,” the report said.